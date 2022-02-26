PlayStation Studios aims for its first Nintendo Switch game to run at 30 FPS, more details – Nintenderos

We get more content from this new title for Nintendo Switch. The game was announced for the console by its developers, who include PlayStation among them. According to the shared MLB The Show 22 will come to the hybrid platform from publisher PlayStation Studios and developer San Diego Studio for Nintendo Switch: now we have been able to know a new message related to the game.

30 FPS, that’s what PlayStation Studios is aiming for on Nintendo Switch

After learning that the premiere of the 5th of April on Nintendo Switch and after the stir caused, its high download size was later confirmed. This will be from 16.6GB, the space that users should have free on the console if they download it from the eShop. Remember that it will also be released in physical format.

On the other hand, a technical test was also launched that did not fully satisfy its users. Now ramone russellhead of brand and product development communications for MLB The Show, has confirmed that they plan to optimize the Nintendo Switch version.

Confirm that they are polishing this version so that the frame rate per second is much higher than in the technical test. In addition, he adds that they aspire to the game run at 30 FPS on hybrid console. Finally he adds that it could be lowered a little the resolution to get it and discard enter motion controls.

The information has been shared in the following Feature Premiere, where more images of the game are shown:

To finish, we leave you with a gameplay of the technical test on Nintendo Switch:

you can find the premise of this title below:

Create and use multiple players, and enjoy a personalized RPG experience in Road to the Show, and customize them however you want to help you progress. The Diamond dynasty is back and better than ever! Play, collect and build the deck you’ve always dreamed of and bring your cards to life on the field. Experience the new Mini Seasons mode, where each season brings new challenges as you take on new competition! Take on your friends in a cross-platform game. With cross play, you can continue your progress, as well as obtain and use content on other consoles.

