Pibe Valderrama, in friendly of legends in Veracruz – David Medrano

The one that will take place this Saturday afternoon at the Beto Ávila baseball stadium in Veracruz, where a game of Veracruz legends will take place, reinforced by ‘Pibe’ Carlos Valderrama against Leyendas del América.

The baseball park was chosen, since the “Pirate” Fountain is not in good condition. On behalf of the Sharks, apart from “Pibe”, there will be among others: Tressor Moreno, Jorge Comas, González China, “Pony” Ruiz and Héctor Mancilla, “Lorito” Jiménez and Lucas Ayala. On the side of the Eagles, “Zague”, Navia, García Aspe, Fabián Estay, Germán Villa and Isaac Terrazas will line up.

The Record of Charges sent last Thursday to the Expansion Clubs establishes that one of the basic requirements to be able to present the request is to have a stadium with more than 20,000 verified seats, which makes clubs like Tepatitlán, Correcaminos, Alebrijes, Cimarrones and Tlaxcala, whose properties do not cover this requirement.

In the informal talks, the teams had been told that a waiting time could be given in order to reach those capacities, however, in the document sent yesterday to all the participants, it is established that the minimum capacity is 20,000 verified seats. . There are buildings such as Celaya and Zacatecas that will have to prove their real capacity.

It must be remembered that the clubs that are subsidiaries will not be able to ascend, as is the case of Tampico, Dorados, Tapatío, Pumas Tabasco and Raya2. If we add to the five, those that do not cover the capacity, the deck of options to pass the certification is significantly reduced.

Trying to improve performance, the Arbitration Commission decided, for this tournament, to downgrade the whistlers, Alan Morales, Alejandro Funk, Juan Andrés Esquivel and Edgar Ulises Rangel, seeking that they could resurface in a lower category, however, It has been the opposite, and the biggest scandals of the tournament have been generated precisely by those relegated.

Alan Morales scored an incredible penalty in the Leones Negros vs Atlante. Juan Andrés Esquivel in a match recently asked the teams to slow down a bit, since he was tired and last Thursday, Alejandro Funk, in Atlante vs. Pumas Tabasco, was pushed by Ramiro Costa from Atlante at the time that the Nazarene showed him the second yellow. It is clear that the experiment has not worked.

