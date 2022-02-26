Pete Davidson sent Khloé Kardashian a gift for Valentine’s Day

Peter Davidson is making sure to make happy kim kardashian and his family. the star of Saturday night Live surprised Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian with a flower arrangement on Valentine’s Day.

The television star used her social networks to share the nice gesture that Pete had with her. “The sweetest! Thank you Pete! ”, She wrote about the photograph that she shared in her storiesin which an arrangement of lilacs, roses and hydrangeas can be seen.

©Khloe Kardashian Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend surprised Khloé Kardashian with a flower arrangement on Valentine’s Day

In addition to Davidson’s gift, Koko received other flower arrangements from Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Penelope Disick.

Kim Kardashian has not yet shared the gift her boyfriend gave her; However, the couple celebrated in advance last weekend with a romantic date in Brooklyn, and the next day they went to Cipriani.

©GrosbyGroup Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoyed an early Valentine’s celebration at Lilia in Brooklyn.

But the Valentine’s gift we did find out about was the one Kanye West sent Kim. After a series of posts against Pete Davidson, the rapper sent a truck full of roses to the mansion of the mother of his children with a message, “My vision is krystal klear”, which is a pun on the initials. of both Kim and Kanye.

West’s gesture caused a stir among more than one of his followers. While some people have described his behavior as “toxic”, others are confused as to “why Kanye West tried to stay away from the filming of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and now he wants to share his private messages with Kim.”