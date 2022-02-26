‘Peaky Blinders’, “The end of the beginning” of an attractive gangster drama

It’s 1919 and in the grimy interwar English city of Birmingham, a lone horseman trots down a muddy street lined with houses. Tommy Shelby doesn’t look like much, he’s wearing a plain newsboy cap and plain suit, but he oozes power. The children run away. Adults cower in the shadows. A feeling of terror takes over the place. We still did not know it, but we were facing an icon of television.

Photo: BBC

“The idea was to try to break the mold,” says the creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knightduring a recent interview, in which he recalls the first images of the series in its initial season.

The production released in 2013 stars Cillian Murphy, who plays Thomas Michael Shelby the leader of a ruthless Brummie gangster family, around whom Knight’s drama takes place that returns with its sixth and final season this Sunday, February 27 through the channel BBC .

“The whole industrial landscape, the Chinese speaking people, the horseman, the gypsies, the cowboy, the urban arena, the gangster story, the western. We wanted to mix them all up and make [algo nuevo]… And then there’s Cillian, the confidence that he immediately had in that opening scene: you just knew he was going to make it work,” says the screenwriter.

It took six seasons to develop, but Tommy Shelby’s story is finally coming to an end; at least initially, several spin-offs and a feature film are already in the works. “I see this as the end of the beginning, rather than the beginning of the end,” says Knight.

Writer Steven Knight and actor Cillian Murphy. BBC

Knight first dreamed up the idea for the show in the mid-’80s. At the time he was a writer for CapitalRadioa few years after his first television work, and more than a decade after co-creating the hit game show Who wants to be a millionaire? He became fascinated by a real-life 19th-century gang with the nickname “Peaky Blinders,” derived from their habit of sewing razor blades into the peaks of their caps, and put together a treatment. The problem was that no one else shared his enthusiasm.

“I pitched it to Channel 4 and [lo rechazaron]… There’s nothing wrong with Channel 4, but I’m glad it wasn’t done then because we didn’t really have the technology [necesaria]”.

Instead, Knight turned the story into a novel, before other work came along and the exciting project was shelved. It wasn’t until the current television boom took hold in the early 2010s that the idea was “resurrected” by a producer friend at the BBC. They loved him, and promptly ordered a full series from Knight.

The script was sent to a variety of up-and-coming actors, including Murphy, who was then a rising star after his roles in the surprise horror hit 28 Days Later, inception and batmanbeginsbut it was not yet a household name.

“There was never any doubt that we would audition [a Cillian]Knight recalls of their first meeting.

“We have a cup of tea and talk about it. Right after the meeting, he texted me and said, ‘Remember, I’m an actor. In other words: the person you just met for tea who is Irish, skinny and nice is not the person who appears as Tommy Shelby. It’s true. When he’s Tommy, he’s a different creature.”

Murphy’s Tommy, a tough but righteous family man haunted by the devastating experience of World War I, is without a doubt the heart and soul of the show. But it was also important to cast the rest of the Shelby family well.

GOODBYE TO THE MATRIARCH OF THE SHELBYS

Throughout the series, Tommy is flanked by his loyal but reckless brother Arthur (played exquisitely by Paul Anderson) and her Aunt Polly (Helen McCrory). McCrory sadly passed away from cancer last year, unable to film new scenes for the final season. Still, his death is sensitively and poignantly addressed during the first episode of season six. “Helen McCrory would have wanted us to do the last season,” she says.

Knight describes McCrory as a “perfect match” for Polly, and he’s not wrong. Looking back to those early days on set, Knight recalls: “[Helen] he absolutely took control, not only of that role, but also of the family and often the set. She was such a strong human being and such a great actress that you just knew, ‘This is exactly what it should be.’ It was beyond what we expected.”

Without McCrory, the mood on set was understandably somber and “reflected her loss,” says Knight, “but everyone felt that, knowing Helen as a person, what she always wanted was to do it with energy and laugh. That spirit helped get people through. It was a challenge, but that’s what you take on. Compared to the tragedy, it’s nothing.”

THE YOUNG REVELATIONS OF THE NEW TELEVISION

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy debuts in the series in 2019, shortly before starring in ‘Lady’s Gambit’. Photo: BBC

On the other hand, around the regulars Murphy, Anderson and McCrory, a strong supporting cast has grown. Over the years, Knight developed a knack for casting young actors just before they blew up.

Shortly after her Peaky debut in 2019, Anya Taylor-Joy checkmated her way to the top in Netflix’s chess game, Queen’s Gambit. Finn Cole, who plays Polly’s son Michael, is now mixing it up with Vin Diesel in the Fast and Furious franchise. And even Tom Hardy (who was, of course, already a Hollywood name) got a career boost by playing the gruff but lovable Jewish mobster Alfie Solomons.

However, as with many classic series (The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad), it took the world a while to get used to the show. Upon his debut in 2013, Peaky received praise, but not total adoration.

But when Netflix became a worldwide distributor in late 2014, the course of the show was set. A huge fandom quickly evolved and attracted viewers from around the world who have waited two years to see their favorite gang once again on the streets of England.