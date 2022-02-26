Pato O’Ward, second favorite to win the IndyCar according to a poll

Pato O’Ward got 17 percent of the fans’ preference

The Mexican Duck O’Ward has earned the recognition and affection of the fans and facing the start of the 2022 season, the pilot of Arrow McLaren SP is recognized as the second favorite of the IndyCar.

The category announced that, in a survey of 53,000 people, Duck O’Ward obtained 17 percent of the preference of the fans, while the first place went to the ex-pilot of Hass, Romain Grosjean. The Frenchman lived his first season in the American category by participating in 13 races with the team Dale CoyneRacingteam with which he climbed on the podium three times.

What’s more, Duck O’Ward it was positioned among the youngest followers and number one for women who voted. In the third position of favoritism was the pilot Helio Castroneves, followed by Scott Dixon.

“INDYCAR is growing at a rapid and historic pace,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corporation. “Our product is seen as competitive and exciting, and just as we have attracted talented new drivers to our grid, we have also seen admirable success in attracting new fans to our ranks. As we embark on a momentous year for INDYCAR , we feel tremendously hopeful about the picture presented by the INDYCAR Global Fan Survey and remain confident that the future is bright for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and its stars.

Pato O’Ward won three races in the 2021 season, in which he placed third overall. Getty

Fans rated 80 percent of the category as “competitive,” while adding qualifiers such as “growing,” dangerous, “exciting” and “entertaining” to these.

The five most important races for fans are the Indianapolis 500 miles, Long Beach, Road America, Laguna Seca and St. Petersburg.

The season kicks off this weekend in St. Petersburg. Duck O’Ward he won three races last season and was third in the overall standings.