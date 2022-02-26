Papers submitted! Amanda Bynes would end her legal guardianship

UNITED STATES. – Amanda Bynes He filed papers in court to end his legal guardianship after nine years. This was confirmed by his lawyer, David skibias who has spoken with several American media. The former star of Nickelodeon prepares to regain control over his life.

To put the actress’ story into context, she was placed under guardianship in 2013 by her mother. lynn. This after the actress entered the property of a neighbor of hers and started a small fire. After this Amanda had to be hospitalized in a mental health center and her mother ended up getting full guardianship in 2014.

This allowed him to have full control of the finances and medical treatments of Amanda Bynes. It seems that the actress’s mother is not against her daughter’s request, quite the opposite. She has seen the incredible progress the actress has made so she believes it is time for her to get back in control of things for herself. She has even stated that she plans to support her request.

The actress has made a quick recovery.

Legal guardianships between celebrities and their families have become a topic of discussion since what happened with Britney Spears. Who was deprived of being able to keep track of her life and the people who worked with her for 13 years. During this time, her father, Jamie Spears, became rich off her daughter’s work. The family battle to get Britney free was heavily followed by the media.

It is assumed that the case Amanda Bynes it should be easier, because her mother agrees with her. The actress’s relationship with her parents would be better than ever after spending time with them during the pandemic. The court meeting is expected to take place on March 22.