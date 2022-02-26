Orbelín Pineda must learn to discipline himself tactically, or he will have no activity with Coudet, journalists say

The Mexican soccer player had his debut with Celta de Vigo, but the sensations he left in the journalists who cover the day-to-day of the team warn that he must make more defensive sacrifice

Journalists who cover the day after day of Celta Vigothey spoke with ESPNDigital and they warned the excruzazulino Orbelin Pinedabe careful and obey the orders of your technician, Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudetsince if he doesn’t, he could be left without adding minutes in La Liga.

“HE KNEW TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE, BUT…”

Santi Alonso, a journalist from Atlético Diario de Vigo, maintained that in the debut of orbelinagainst Levante, in a match that ended 1-1, “there were a couple of actions where Coudet he showed his tactical dissatisfaction with the player, and he should be careful with that story. And if it took him a long time to debut, well, he has been getting used to the style of play of Coudetwhich is somewhat peculiar, with that rhombus in the center of the field, where the interiors must have an important defensive performance, Orbelin should not be misled, well yes Coudet he sees that you don’t give that back and forth defensive-offensive, you could have problems with him and that he relegates you a bit”.

He stated, however: “I think Coudet I was looking for a novelty in attack, something different in a game that was being quite flat for the Celtic offensively, and the truth is that orbelin he ended up giving it to him; not continuously, because it is true that they were his first minutes in Spain, he lacked rhythm, but he offered some positive things and was close to scoring a goal “.

He added: “I think Coudet he sees in it some possibility of giving him something important. In fact, the day before she said that orbelin It would debut when they needed it and it is seen that it already needed it”.

“FIX NOW!”

For his part, Abraham Martínez, a journalist for AS in Vigo, said: “He already said it Coudetwhat orbelin messed up the team a bit; this is something you should correct immediately, because Coudet he is very strict, especially in the work of the four midfielders at a defensive level… If he does not correct that tendency to leave the band and does not have a greater commitment when playing as a block, which is what he is looking for Coudetbecause it will be difficult to add minutes”.

“In this season, I would practically rule out that he will be a starter, because Coudet He is a coach who is not very fond of making changes and has found a starting XI that works very well for him.”

He concluded by noting that Orbelin Pineda “it’s a diamond in the rough” Celtic has to polish: “I think that if he is a national team player, he has quality and is in good hands with Coudet, he is going to train him to play here. Of course, he is going to have a lot of competition and he needs to be very strong mentally, because Spanish football is getting tougher, more demanding. This is not going to be, to come here and become the king.”

“YOU SHOULD GET USED TO BEING A SCHOLARSHIP HOLDER; HE WILL PLAY VERY LITTLE”

Also, Alberto Bravo of El Desmarque, pointed out that in addition to orbelin was not requested by Edward Coudetbut was led by his previous sports director, Felipe Miñambres, who curiously is today the leader of Celta’s recent rival, Levante, the Mexican did not respond as his coach expected.

“TO Coudet he did not like that defensive commitment and that lack of tactical sense of the player. He was a bit anarchic and the Celtic I pay it; that’s where Levante’s goal came from… There are four, or five moments when Coudet corrects his position, yells at him, and he looks very angry.

Said: “orbelin He comes with an important record, although I think it has been reduced compared to what he charged at Cruz Azul… I think it will be very difficult for him to add more than 400 official minutes, well Coudet The XI is very defined and Pineda can perhaps beat Nolito, but he’s not going to take the place away from Cervi, Denis Suárez, Aspas, or Mina”.

He added: “He must continue to work and adapt to a position with Coudet, which I believe never played in Mexico: the offensive midfielder, or left midfielder. Because as a striker he is not going to play, and he is going to have to apply himself a lot in defense. So in these six months, he must get used to being like a scholarship student and not despair, because the normal thing is that he is going to play very little “.

“COUDET WANTS ME TO DEFEND ALSO”

Victor López, from Radio Marca, affirmed: “It was difficult for Argentine Franco Cervi, and if that has happened to him, it will also happen to orbelin. It will be difficult for him to adapt to the form of ‘Chacho’, who is very demanding with his players.”

He claimed: “orbelin He was quite loose in attack, but the problem is not so much in the occasion that he missed the goal that could have given the team another result, but in his defensive work”.

“When he plays again, I have doubts that he could be against Atlético de Madrid, he must be more organized tactically and play more as a second striker. It is difficult to replace Iago Aspas, who is the figure of the Celticand I find it difficult Coudet give him more time in the midfield position, until he is more tactically disciplined and more complete defensively, which is something he prioritises”.