Orbelín Pineda and an adventure that has its first complications in Celta

ESPN shares with you the complicated scenario of Orbelín at Celta by Eduardo Coudet, a Celta coach who is not fully convinced of the Aztec’s ability.

The Mexican soccer player, Orbelín Pineda, finally debuted in The league within Celta de Vigo’s one-goal draw against I raised. The former player of La Maquina was happy for his first game on the Old Continent, although he is already facing his first complications in his European adventure.

CRITICISM OF COUDET IN HIS DEBUT

Orbelín Pineda was criticized in his debut by the Celta de Vigo coach. Getty Images

The ‘Maguito’ had his first minutes in the Spanish Championship when he entered the exchange for his compatriot Nestor Araujo. The former player of Blue Cross He was very participative and was even very close to scoring the goal that would have meant victory for the Celtic. However, Edward Coudeta strategist for the sky-blue squad, was not satisfied with the performance of the Aztec and even criticized him for his lack of order on the field.

“He carried the ball to us, especially Orbelín Pineda’s side, he carried the ball and ended up at the top, many times crossed and we needed to maintain order with the advantage. These are also the first minutes that Orbelín has, he had the energy to show something else, but well, on my side as a coach I try to maintain order with the scoreboard ahead and for the good of the whole team”, pointed out the Argentine helmsman.

The statements of ‘Chacho’ Coudet They were totally different from the opinion of many users on social networks, as well as from various Iberian media that highlighted the first minutes of Pineda. The voice of Galicia valued the minutes of the Mexican: “Orbelín’s debut should be considered hopeful. Celta considers that they signed a player to give a lot of joy in the next five years, but he still has to finish adapting. From the outset, the month and a half he has been in Vigo is already noticeable”.

LACK OF OPPORTUNITIES

Last January 11, orbelin made his first training as a player of the Celta Vigo and his first call in the First Division of Spain was the game against Osasuna for Date 21. However, Eduardo did not give the Mexican minutes and his decision did not cause much controversy because the fans considered that he still needed time to adapt.

However, in the next three commitments of the Celta (Seville, Rayo Vallecano and Cádiz) Eduardo nor did he give the ex-soccer player the opportunity to play White Roosters and Chivas. Pineda had to wait a month and a half to debut with the jersey of the Vigo.

On January 25, the newspaper ‘Vigo Lighthouse’ published an article titled “The enigma of the ‘Maguito’ Orbelín” and highlighted that other recent signings such as Aaron Martin, Augusto Solari and Galhardo they debuted with Celtic just a few days after his first training.

“There is a case of Orbelín Pineda at Celta. The new signing of the team from Vigo, who arrived at zero cost after intense negotiations to close his incorporation, is called to be one of the most important players of the club in the coming years. Managers and fans they are enthusiastic about his arrival, something that his coach does not seem to share at the moment”, highlighted the newspaper.

IT WAS NOT COUDET’S REQUEST

Orbelín Pineda regrets failure with Celta de Vigo Getty Images

The arrival of Orbelin Pineda to the Celta Vigo He was considered a great operation as he was one of the most important talents in Aztec football and arrived at the Iberian club for free as an international player for Mexico.

Despite the impact of the arrival of ‘Maguito’, Vigo fans began to worry because Pineda did not make his debut. Journalist Rafa Valero published in Marca on January 26 that the Mexican could not have the confidence of Coudet because the helmsman would not have asked for his signing.

“The footballer, who already committed himself last summer to the Vigo team at the end of his contract with Cruz Azul on December 31, is a club signing and not a request from Eduardo Coudet. He signed until June 2027”, he pointed.

Orbelín Pineda in Celta’s warm-up Getty Images

“Coudet uses as an argument the fact that he arrived in Vigo after almost a month and a half unemployed and needed time to get to the same physical level as his teammates, something surprising knowing the footballer since last summer who would start his stage as a Celtic in January “he added.

Celta Vigo will return to the courts next Saturday against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. After his debut, Pineda expect to have minutes against mattressesalthough it is unknown if the Mexican will be taken into account by Coudet.