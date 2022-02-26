Oppo launches its Find X5 phone: what’s new in the new high-end smartphone?

According to the developers, the device offers improvements in entertainment, productivity and security features.

After generating expectation for months, the Chinese company Oppo has finally launched the Find X5 on the market this Thursday, its new flagship high-end smartphone that, according to the firm, will raise the standards of the new generation of ‘smartphones’.

Compared to its predecessor, the Find X3 model, the new device offers improved entertainment, productivity and security functions, thanks to its latest-generation processor, as well as its powerful triple rear camera, developed in collaboration with the Swedish manufacturer Hasselblad, and its high resolution screen.

Technical specifications

The cell phone goes Incorporated with the Android 12 operating system, which, in its ‘pro’ version, is supported by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 microprocessor, and has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. While the standard model uses a Snapdragon 888 processor and has 8 GB of RAM.

One of the most striking features of the Find X5 is the incorporation of the MariSilicon X neural processing unit, which, due to its ability to perform 18 trillion calculations per second, optimizes sensitivity to light, giving images greater sharper and more defined colors, so you can even record 4k quality video in night mode.

As for the triple camera, it consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main lens, accompanied by an ultra-wide angle with the same resolution and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. The device also features a 32-megapixel front camera.

In addition, the luxury version is equipped with an AMOLED screen, 6.7 inches for the ‘pro’ version and 6.5 for the standard, with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The basic version of the Find X5 is will sell for about $1,110, while the ‘pro’ will cost close to $1,450. Both versions can already be preordered online in two colors, black and white, and its delivery date, as well as its sale to the general public, is expected to be March 14.

