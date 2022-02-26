‘Oppenheimer’: This is what Cillian Murphy looks like in the new Christopher Nolan movie

‘Oppenheimer’, the new film by Christopher Nolanwill recount the creation of the atomic bomb and its protagonist is Cillian Murphy who will be Julius Robert Oppenheimer, the popular scientist.

On the occasion of the beginning of the shooting of the film, the film crew has shared the first image of Murphy as Oppenheimer in which the also protagonist of ‘Peaky Blinders’ is shown with a stern gesture while smoking a cigarette. And it is that the inventor was a heavy smoker, a vice that led him to suffer from throat cancer.

Together with the first photograph of its protagonist and the start of filming, ‘Oppenheimer’ has also announced the addition of Kenneth Branagh to its cast. It will be the third collaboration of the actor and director, who recently released ‘Death on the Nile’ and ‘Belfast’, a film with which he has won seven Oscar nominations, with Nolan, under whose orders he also shot ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Tenet ‘.

Cast of ‘Oppenheimer’

It has not yet been revealed what role Branagh will play in this ambitious cinematic account of the creation of the atomic bomb. In addition to Murphy as Oppenheimer, the film has already confirmed the presence in its cast of Emily Blunt as biologist and botanist Katherine ‘Kitty’ Oppenheimer, the protagonist’s wife.

With Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and with Robert Downey, Jr. as Lewis Strauss, the founding commissioner of the US Atomic Energy Commission who initiated the trials that challenged Oppenheimer’s loyalty to the United States and that ended the status of the scientist within the administration.

Florence Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie plays theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano plays Robert Serber, and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence. Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich and Matthew Modine are other names that complete the luxurious cast of Nolan’s film that has a budget close to 100 million dollars.

Nolan himself signs the script for this film which is based on the book ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’ and with which Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin won the Pulitzer Prize. ‘Oppenheimer’ will hit theaters in July 2023.

(With information from Europe Press)

