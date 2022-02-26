Oleksandr Zinchenko, captain of Ukraine, wishes Putin “the most painful of deaths”

Ukraine captain and Manchester City player Oleksandr Zinchenko. (Photo: Reuters)

The war between Russia and Ukraine continues to grow in tension since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military operations on Ukrainian territory. And, as expected, it provoked reactions at all levels. Among them, football.

In the first hours of a war that has the world in suspense, the Manchester City footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko uploaded a story to his Instagram account in which you see an image of Putin and a direct message: “I wish you the most painful and suffering death, scum”wrote.

The publication, according to the footballer, was deleted by Instagram.

In addition, the Manchester City player also published another message in which he said: “Russians, is it okay to wake up in fascist Germany? Any Russian who does not express his opinion on this issue will be considered an enemy forever“.

At 25 years old, Zinchenko is the captain of the Ukraine national team and this Thursday is not his first public demonstration related to political issues that affect his country of origin. In fact, just two days ago he had established a position on the war: “My country belongs to the Ukrainians. I cannot stay on the sidelines and not talk about this as if nothing was happening, ”explained the left back in his networks.

While the novelties occur minute by minute in the strictly warlike, the sporting determinations follow one another. In fact, the Ukrainian soccer league was temporarily suspended, UEFA will announce this Friday if the Champions League final, whose original venue was Saint Petersburg, will be moved to another city in Europe, Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel announced that will not run the Russian Grand Prix scheduled for September, the German club Schalke 04 announced that it will withdraw the advertising of the Russian company Gazprom, after 15 years of relationship, and several Ukrainian tennis players also demonstrated against the war through their social networks.

