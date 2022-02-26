Oaxacan medicine women preserve ancestral knowledge

The knowledge of the medicine traditional has been made invisible, but the “women medicine“They have been in charge of preserving the knowledge ancestral of indigenous communities, according to anthropological studies.

In the magical town of Capulálpam de Méndez, Oaxaca, there is a group of women entrepreneurs who only serve women based medicine traditional. They have been in charge of counteracting the macho beliefs about the knowledge medicinal of the women through their business, where they sell traditional remedies and personal hygiene products.

Some anthropological research establishes that the “woman medicine” refers to those women that throughout the history have dedicated themselves to sharing and conserving the knowledge medicine on the floors and its use.

“Medicine, the recipes of the grandmothers kept in a jar” they mention regarding their work.

According to the therapist and woman medicine Fabiola Sumano “the woman medicine is that woman wise visionary, intuitive, the seer, the priestess, the healer. She is the woman that heals with the elements; with fire, earth, wind and water”.

Medicine traditional

The medicine traditional It is a set of health care systems that have their roots in deep knowledge about health and disease that the different indigenous and rural peoples of our country have accumulated through their historyaccording to the Ministry of Health.

It is understood that a complete health care system with a rationality that understands the person as a body – mind – spirit, and emphasizes the totality of things and the balance of people and living beings, among them , the naturethe divinities and the cosmos usually.

A medicine woman is considered as “that woman who has gifts, who is at the service and who is in harmony to heal the universe, to heal humanity. She is that woman who heals with her voice, with song, with dance or with movement”, explains Fabiola Sumano.

throughout our historyunder patriarchal beliefs, the figure of the woman it is almost always linked to care and upbringing. The machismo that the patriarchal system has perpetuated has also been an obstacle for them, since they mention that they have not been supported so that their knowledge be valued.

“It is that woman who at this moment is remembering and helping, making all women remember that there is a healer within each one of us, a medicine woman,” Fabiola mentions.

Women medicine: healers of the soul

The women of Capulálpam de Méndez explain regarding the history the knowledge ancestral that “when the Spanish arrived (in Mexico), they demonized our medicine; they thought it was something bad, magic and even witchcraft”.

The therapeutic efficacy of medicine traditional has generated various contributions such as the herbalist traditionalwith the medicinal properties of the floors; “It is the essence of floors that through teas or herbal teas they can cure” mention the women medicine From Oaxaca.

The physiological contribution of massage traditional has benefits at the musculoskeletal and systemic level, which for the medicine traditional it is a way of “healing through the hands, like a caress to the soul”.

The use of the temazcal, for the circulation, respiratory, skin and reproductive system; on the worldview of the women medicines means “to be born again”, as they mention. The application of traditional strategies for mental and emotional health. One of the most important contributions is that of the midwifery model traditionalat a technical and human level.

“It’s the woman that heals with floorswith the flowers, with the nature. is that woman that will help you heal yourself. is that woman who remembered his ancestral gifts. It will help you to open your heart, because it will heal you with love, which at this time will help you regain your confidence and security and will tell you how you can reconnect with your divinity, with mother earth,” says Fabiola.

“Our ancestors used nature for a reason: to heal our bodies and also our spirit. These women teach us that the traditional medicine of our ancestors should not die” affirm the women entrepreneurs.

With information from Lasayu Tradition Ancestral