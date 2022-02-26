Note to the edition: A novel recovered

I have very bad memory. When they ask me what I started writing on Going down is the worst I usually lie because I don’t remember. I think I was in my last year of high school. I know I typed the novel, but I don’t remember the make of the device—it was heavy and hard, the keys broke my nails—and I don’t know where it is now either: I’m not a fetishist, I don’t know what move it got lost in or if it’s still there. at my parent’s house.

I wrote the novel at night, I remember that, and it took me a long time to finish it, a few years. I also remember, perfectly, why I wrote it. The two protagonists of the novel, Narval and Facundo, lived in my head and I had to evict them because they wouldn’t leave me a place. I thought about them constantly, they were a concentrate of my adolescent obsessions, which are very similar to my current obsessions: vampirism, sex between men, Baudelairean murky beauty, Rimbaud’s insulted beauty, fantasy and horror literature, undergrounds , the demons, River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves, Lestat and Louis. going down is the worst It was kind of a rewrite of my private world and interview with the vampire but located in Buenos Aires.

I didn’t live in Buenos Aires when I wrote the novel, I lived in La Plata. I went to Capital on weekends. To Bolivia, to Cemento —famous rock and alcohol clubs at the time—, to parties in the neighborhoods of La Boca and Parque Chacabu-co, to recitals. Sleeping on the floor of station Once, with my head on my backpack, I was waiting for the bus that would take me back to La Plata at dawn. The nights that he couldn’t travel —because he didn’t have money or because there was another plan— he walked through La Plata, around the incomplete cathedral, the mysteries of Plaza Moreno and the Princesa theater; I played Ouija board and wanted to learn how to throw the tarot. I took cocaine all night, I drank acid and mandarin liquor in Plaza Paso, the closest to my house. The novel is also made of those spent and toxic nights of the early nineties. A mix of romanticism and wandering: adolescence.

Going down is the worst was, for a long time, the only one of my books for which I received letters from fans, many and very feverish; all of girls who told me their lives, their excesses

going down is the worst it was read—in a few reviews—as a novel of dirty realism. Over the years, some critics, such as fellow writer Elvio Gandolfo, wrote that it had elements of modern horror. For me it was always a fantastic novel with night and drugs. with the romance of wuthering heights and the geography of the south of the city, because I knew it and, above all, because Martín and Alejandra pass through there in On heroes and graves by Ernesto Sabato, my favorite novel at the time (Facundo has something of Alejandra and the trio that stalks Narval is a bit like the Sect of the Blind).

going down is the worst it was, for a long time, the only one of my books for which I received letters from fans, many and very feverish; all of girls who told me about their lives, their excesses, their desperate love for someone or directly for Facundo, the boy I put together with bits and pieces of Ian Astbury, Nick Cave and Charlie Sexton —above all, from Astbury—, the combination that I judged alchemy of beauty and cruelty. I had to tell many of those girls that Facundo did not exist and they got angry.

One came to the place where I still work, the newspaper Page 12, to demand that I mark where the houses of the protagonists were, what was the exact place in the apartment where Narval woke up in front of the Riachuelo, where was the house in which Facundo had grown up. I told him that no house existed, that there were houses that had inspired me, yes, but in La Plata. The girl was confused. She didn’t believe me. Later, she brought her ex-girlfriend, who was my “fan”. They were fighting. The first girl, the demanding one, wanted to get her girlfriend back by giving her a gift. That gift was me, the author of her favorite book. The three of us had a very long and awkward conversation in a bar. Days later, the first girl came back, alone —the gift hadn’t fixed the situation—, she told me that her girlfriend loved her, but that her parents and her social class wouldn’t let her be a lesbian, she left me a book of poems and left . I never saw or heard from them again.

I wanted to approach several of the girls who wrote to me. None wanted, that I remember, to set up a meeting, except for two. One worked in the media and the other ended up filming the movie going down is the worstwhich was not released commercially.

I still get some message about going down is the worst or I meet someone who tells me about the novel. Sometimes they are men my age, gays. One recently confessed to me that, during his most streetwise years—nearly two decades ago—he called himself Val. By Narwhal.

In 2019, Our part of the night He won the Herralde Prize. A few months later, the pandemic broke out in the world and we were all cut off from communication. However, that long and dark novel somehow took me back to the beginning: I received messages from enthusiastic fans again, the networks allowed to see the fan art or the plastic or audiovisual works that readers made and first timidly and then with enthusiasm I published them (I post them, they keep coming) on ​​Instagram.

People talk to me about Juan and Gaspar like they used to talk about Narval and Facundo, although in Our part of the night They are father and son, not lovers. I mean that fine line that the characters walk when they almost become real. It was very strange and very pleasant to spend these unexpected years in the company of those ghosts that are so similar, in some way, to those who visited me in the nineties. I return, then, to that epic. I repeat that I do not remember too much. Some scraps: working on the edition with Juan Forn in a Planeta office, on Independencia Avenue. His death in 2021 left me a rare kind of orphan: he was the first to read me, correct me and explain techniques to me when I didn’t even know if he wanted to dedicate myself to writing. We had hardly seen each other for years and sent sporadic emails. The last one he sent me, and I know it’s a bit creepy but I think it’s beautiful, is the image of a female Japanese ghost, a yũrei, with loose, flowing black hair, without feet. After Forn, I never attended a literary workshop, nor did I want to study creative writing. Something in the experience was enough. Other things from those years. Go to Mar del Plata, a town on the Argentine coast, to correct the book; go to TV to talk to somewhat bizarre presenters and appear on talk shows talking about why young people are violent (that was the slogan of the afternoon); to be introduced to writers I didn’t know and had never read; that the book was promoted on the radio with the phrase “the youngest writer in Argentina”.

I was twenty-one years old. I did not know any professional writer nor were there writers in my family, I had not attended any literary workshop nor was I studying Literature. It was not my ambition, either, to write novels. I had to tell the story of the characters that spoke to me and I had to write my obsessions because it was a physical necessity.

I don’t want to touch up any of those candid issues […] Besides, it seems wrong to me to correct old books: they belong to his time. And they belong to the author when

he was younger, he’s a different person

It took me ten years to publish a book after going down is the worst. In that time, I wrote another novel, which flopped and was destroyed (it was horrible). Failure did not scare me. By writing that bad novel, I realized that I wanted to do this forever, write short stories and novels, which was the best way to —I can’t find another word— “deplete” my mental occupants.

I did not reread going down is the worst for this reissue. I don’t want to correct anything; I also don’t want to remember what I don’t remember about the plot or the characters, nor do I want to rediscover mistakes that, I know, are obvious; like the sex scenes, which have very little realism and a lot of fantasy, but they are true to what eroticized me at the time, before I saw porn, before my gay friends had enough experience to describe certain dynamics to me, before they I myself experienced enough. I don’t want to touch up any of those candid issues. I like this novel. I liked writing it.

I already erased most of the characters from my memory. I never wrote about Narval, Facundo or Carolina again and I don’t want to, not even in a correction. Besides, it seems wrong to me to correct old books: they belong to his time. And they belong to the author when he was younger, that he is a different person.

For many years, old “fans”, readers and friends asked me why it was not possible to get going down is the worst. “Because no one asks me to reissue it,” I answered. Finally they asked me for it: first in Argentina and now in Barcelona and here it is, intact. A friend told me recently: “Now you write much better, but going down is the worst it had a different strength…” It’s a strange, ambiguous compliment, but maybe it’s a fair compliment.