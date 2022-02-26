Nominated for Best Picture, from worst to best

The 2022 edition of the Oscars Awards will be held on March 27, logically, this year. After a spectacular edition in 2019 where he triumphed and made history parasites compared to movies like once upon a time in hollywood, the Irish, pain and glory or 1917, the last edition was that of the pandemic. One marked by delays where a film that, perhaps any other year, would not have been among the candidates, was successful. Nomadland. This year, however, we are facing a hybrid, a return to normality that is, you know, a “new normality”. Yes, the level of productions and big names has once again been high, but there is more room for streaming productions than ever and, this is the good part, there will be more viewers than ever who have seen or are able to see the candidate films and, Finally, these 2022 Oscars were awarded.

For the first time, the film that starts as a favorite is from Netflix. The power of the dog has no less than 12 nominations and, since Rome or The Irish, no other Netflix tape had had such critical support. That yes, the precedents are not very flattering, but there are those who sense that this is the year in which Netfliix is ​​going to emerge triumphant for the first time from the night of the Oscars. Of course, if it were up to the critics, they would be Drive My Car with its 4 nominations the one that would mark a parasites and would take to Asia (this time Japan) a new prize. Also, if the press experts voted, this would be the year in which the Hollywood Film Academy finally surrendered with more than just nominations to the best American filmmaker of recent decades. It does not seem, despite its brilliance, that Licorice Pizza and its almost unknown cast is going to give Paul Thomas Anderson more successes than he achieved with films as powerful as the invisible thread or The master.

We also have the spectacular dunesthe great West Side Story or the fantastic the alley of lost souls. Denis Villeneuve, Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro only have one enemy against them, that all three of their films are remakes of extraordinary films, and comparisons never help. Finally, we find a Kenneth Branagh with his most personal film in the autobiographical Belfast or two over-the-top telefilms that scream loudly, “we’re nice, please, give us an Oscar, even though no one will remember us for two months.” As we have already told you where to see the films nominated for the 2022 Oscars, now we have to order, from worst to best, the 10 Oscar nominees for Best Film 2022.