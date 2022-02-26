Nintendo pulls Super Smash Bros. Ultimate from EVO 2022

We bring an interesting message related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about Super Smash Bros Ultimate and its absence at EVO 2022.

Absence of Super Smash Bros in the EVO

In the text that we leave you below, it is confirmed that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will not be in this year’s edition, despite the fact that the franchise has been a classic in the EVO. Melee, Brawl, Wii U and Ultimate have been present at the event.

It is unknown why Nintendo has decided not to participate, although it is believed that it could be related to the acquisition of the event by Sonysomething that happened last year. Sony made it clear that it would not restrict games, but it seems that Nintendo has decided not to participate.

Here is the statement:

Since 2007, we’ve seen historic Super Smash Bros. moments created at EVO events. We are saddened that Nintendo has decided not to carry on that legacy this year. In the future, we look forward to once again celebrating the Super Smash Bros. community with them.

Confirmed games will be announced soon and the event can be followed on Twitch. We will be attentive to more details.

