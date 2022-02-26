Nintendo doesn’t care about you or your games

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

All of us who like to take a control, keyboard and mouse or any gaming device to enjoy a game, we have had a relationship with Nintendo. It does not matter if you are a veteran of the video game trenches or if you started recently, I am sure that you have ever played, and even enjoyed a title of the big N. The influence that Mario’s house has in the middle is undeniable , which is why his decisions regularly resonate with the various gaming communities, as well as with his strong fan base.

Recently, those from Kyoto announced the final closing date of the virtual stores for both Wii U and Nintendo 3DS. When I found out, the first thing that came to my mind was that the decision is due to the fact that, over time, any platform and its associated servers lose relevance and it is necessary to get rid of them. I think we have learned that it is an unavoidable point in the development and use of any technology. However, in the case of video games and many other forms of communication and entertainment, commercial obsolescence does not necessarily lead to complete oblivion by consumers of such works.

2 great catalogs that could be lost forever

Currently, the eShop has more than 1,000 titles for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS, respectively, against more than 10,000 for Nintendo Switch, which is a reflection of the specific weight that the hybrid console has. It is not surprising that Nintendo has turned all its efforts towards the Nintendo Switch and that little by little it is preparing to eliminate from the landscape everything that is becoming less and less relevant and that continues to generate expenses. So, from an administrative point of view, the movement is understandable, although it has devastating consequences, from the perspective of consumers.

This decision will cause hundreds of titles that we can only get on these platforms to disappear completely. Sure, if you bought them and downloaded them to your console, you’ll still be able to play them, but if your system crashes, they’ll be lost to the sands of time, because there’s no way to share them or log in with your account on another console and download them again (moving on a legal ground, of course). Nintendo simply shouldn’t let all that lore just go away. There must be some way to still be able to access it. The current panorama leads us to think irremediably and exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. Several Wii U games have already been ported to the hybrid system. Can you do the same with the Nintendo 3DS? Does anyone want to think about the children, please?

Do you think something like this would work?

An organization that has spoken out with serious concerns regarding Nintendo’s decision is the Video Game History Foundation, which published the following statement on its Twitter account:

While it’s unfortunate that people can no longer buy digital 3DS or Wii U games, we understand the business reality behind this decision. What we don’t understand is what path Nintendo expects its fans to take should they wish to play these games in the future. As a contributing member of the Entertainment Software Association, Nintendo actively funds the lobbying that prevents even libraries from providing legal access to these games. Not providing commercial access is understandable, but avoiding institutional work to preserve these titles on top of that is actively destructive to video game history. We encourage ESA members like Nintendo to reconsider their position on this issue and work with existing institutions to find a solution.

The position is very clear: we understand that renewal and progress are essential to survive in any field, but that is not at odds with the preservation of the works. Can you imagine what would happen if Nintendo had a kind of repository where we could access all the jewels of the past? Yes, I know that it exists through its online service, but it is a limited offer and circumscribed to an Internet connection. Rather, I am referring to a permanent store where we can acquire digital (or even physical) copies of those titles of yesteryear that marked us as players. It’s a country dream, especially talking about how Nintendo likes to do things and how harsh its policies are, but it would certainly be very profitable.

Nintendo loves to be in control of everything, so a huge platform that has its entire catalog from the NES to the Switch would be the goose that lays the golden eggs, an open field in which to publish remakes, remasters, titles with online integration and any other cuteness like the ones they have already implemented. It is perfectly conceivable that the company responsible for videogames being what they are today will manage to materialize such a project. If along the way they formalize agreements with third parties (which they know how to do), we could be facing one of the most robust retro video game on-demand services in history, in addition to the fact that it would be totally legal and the profits would fall directly into the pockets of the creators of each content. Steam and other online environments are proof that services with the aforementioned characteristics are viable, so we just have to wait and see what Kyoto does.

Personally, I have always had the dream of accessing a massive catalog of the games that led me to love this pastime. I have even thought about Sega and other companies getting on board, creating something like John Lennon’s song Imagine, but transferred to the world of gaming. Unfortunately, at least for now, Nintendo is adamantly against offering dream services like the one I mentioned, so they don’t want to legally sell their titles to us, and they don’t want us to consume them on the outside either.

Something like that, but with a much larger offer and the option to buy and download the games

What do you think of this decision by Nintendo? Do you think it is important to preserve the video game heritage no matter how old they are? Express yourself in the comments and remember that next week we have an appointment for another #RetroFriday.