Necaxa increased its value to 200 million dollars; reported magazine

Necaxa increased considerably in value $200 million after the purchase of 50 percent of its shares by Tylis-Porter Groupin which various personalities invest, such as Eva Longoria, Kate Upton, Justin Verlander, Richard Hamilton, Shawn Marion, Victor Oladipo, Bode Miller and Mezut Ozil.

“It is a strong increase in the value of the equipment. Necaxa was valued at 150 million in June when it was sold for a 1 percent stake using NFT technology. Months earlier, American investors Al Tylis and Sam Porter led the group that bought half of the club at a low nine figures,” a source told business magazine Sportico.

The hydro-warm complex has added more investors, in the case of matt walsh (basketball player), Jake Jackson (music producer) and Nick Gross (music entrepreneur), however, they have requested anonymity, as details about their participation have not been announced, the outlet revealed.

According to information from ‘Sportico’, Tylis-Porter Group controls between 5 and 10 percent of everything that shares the Necaxawhile the rest belongs to the family tinajero.

On the other hand, the magazine indicated that the MX League made important changes that currently made its market attractive; promotion and relegation suspension, as well as financial transparency. Hoarding the possibility of selling rights to the mexican football abroad.

