Munich and the magic of Steven Spielberg – Marca Claro

May 28, 2021 | Claro Brand Writing

Steven Spielberg’s Munich was nominated for five Oscars

By: Oscar Clerica | @cleric

Yes OK the story on the big screen takes place months after the massacre in the olympic games munich 1972, where a command of the Mossad (Israeli intelligence service) has the mission of finding members of the terrorist organization ‘Black September’, responsible for the death of eleven members of the Israeli Olympic delegation, steven spielberg prints his stamp on this tape creating alternate worlds, dividing opinions.

The Munich massacre also known as the Ikrit and Biraam operation It was a terrorist attack perpetrated before the eyes of the world because the Palestine Liberation Organization, led by Yasser Arafat, was executed in the middle of the Games at that time.

Tony Kushner and Eric Roth wrote the script for the tape that was Nominated in five categories for the Academy Awards: Best Film, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Sorona Band, although it failed to win an Oscar.

Munich, being a film with motifs involving diverse beliefs and cultures, has always been the target of sharp criticism, to the extent that Steven Spielberg himself defended himself by saying: “If necessary, I would be willing to die, both for the United States and for Israel.” And it is that the film was harshly criticized by the Jewish community in the United States, since for them, it humanizes the members of ‘Black September’ too much.

The real drama is reflected on the tape. A bleak, electric and at times stark piece enters the most complete that Spielberg has done throughout his career. In a certain way, Munich is one more step in the stories of horror -sadly- everyday in this world.

From ‘The Color Purple’ dealing with racism against black women, going through ‘The Sun’s empire’ with the hell of childhood in wars or the nightmare of Nazism in ‘Schindler’s List’ or ‘Saving Private Ryan’, Steven Spielberg under his incomparable way of capturing reality added this story to his record.

Munich is an approach to the fed up pain in a ritualized revenge.

