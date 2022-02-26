Mosquera on the losing streak of America: ‘I would change Solari’

The situation of America is not ideal and bad results have been added this 2022, given this fact, Aquivaldo Mosqueraformer captain of the Eaglesassured that if he were a director he would thank Santiago Solari.

“I would change the coach, because in reality what they are wanting is not being achieved, he has been with the coaching staff for a while and the objectives that have been sought have not been achieved,” he revealed. flycatcher in interview with Clear Brand.

The former azulcrema central defender also took the opportunity to highlight that the Eagles they lost confidence and that at the moment nothing is coming out on the court.

“They actually have good leaders, Memo He is a positive leader and starting with that, that is not necessary. They lost confidence and right now nothing is coming out for them,” Mosquera added.

flycatcher He also added that he hopes the America can get out of the crisis and rebuild the path of this same tournament having a good closure, similar to a situation he experienced when he was an active player in the Eagles.

“We are sad, but we still have faith that we can move forward with the players we have. I remember the moment when we only scored 14 points and the truth was quite difficult and it is very similar to what they are experiencing. crisis comes out, let’s hope in this tournament that things get ahead”, concluded Aquivaldo.

