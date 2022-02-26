Misinterpretations of love will be seen in Closer

Elis Blanco Jansen is the first of the eight directors who will be presented during the Festival of Young Directors Trasnocho in its seventh edition, the piece he directs is closer. It is a play by British playwright Patrick Marber, which had its world premiere at the Royal National Theater’s Cottesloe Theater in London in 1997, and made its North American debut at Broadway’s Music Box Theater on January 25, 1999.

for 2004 closer It is made into a film by director Mike Nichols and adapted by Patrick Marber himself. The film starred Julia Roberts, Clive Owen (nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor), Natalie Portman (nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress that year for her performance in the film) and Jude Law.

It is between this search for film scripts, collected throughout her university days, that the young director gets her starting point (her proposal) for the Festival, when she finds the theatrical text.

The film version is widely known by the public and Elis Blanco Jansen, but he understands that the theatrical script is much more complete and that “it helps fill those gaps that cannot be filled cinematographically.” Most could simply fix and adapt the film to the stage version, but Blanco completely separates himself from it, as he works on the play, he discovers the complexity of his texts and there he challenges her.

Achieving naturalness in such everyday texts, so “everyday” as she herself comments, is not an easy task. The importance of not feeling the forced conversations and that it is not allowed to be so repetitive has been an arduous task in these days of rehearsal.

Elis Blanco will be the first of the eight directors who will perform during the Trasnocho Young Directors Festival, its cast is made up of Karla Viera, Beatriz Sojo, Erick Palacios and Theylor Plaza.

The assembly will be presented from February 25 to March 6 with only six performances: on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 4:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased through www.ticketmundo.com and at the Trasnocho Cultural box office.

