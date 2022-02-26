Minecraft Exhibition Launches World Tour at New Jersey’s Liberty Science Center – XBOX on MundoInsider

Minecraft Exhibition launches a world tour at the Liberty Science Center in New Jersey. It looks like Minecraft has finally made it to real life in a big way.

THE best-selling video game of all time kicked off a year-long world tour on February 18 at Jersey City’s Liberty Science Center with Minecraft: TheExhibition.

Minecraft Exhibition Launches World Tour at New Jersey’s Liberty Science Center

What exactly is the Minecraft Exhibition? This is perhaps the question you all ask yourselves. It is a huge multimedia experience of about 1,800 square meters. Features a full gallery of interactive content including life-size models of the game’s characters like the Creeper and Enderman. There are also game stations that allow those who haven’t tried it yet to do so. The exhibit also shows videos of time lapse of some of the most amazing builds from expert Minecraft players.

Additionally there are also dioramas of the Minecraft biomes and a crafting table where users can use cards representing the game’s building materials to craft items.

In short, The Exhibition is the game that comes to physical life and is a great example of experiential learning. It was created through a partnership between Mojang Studios and the Museum of Popular Culture. The Minecraft Exhibition will be at LSC until September 5 before moving on to other cities. Not to be confused with a similar exhibit MoPOP hosted in Seattle a few years ago.