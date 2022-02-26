Mick Foley criticizes WWE for Cesaro’s departure

This week left us an unexpected WWE news. One of the most beloved and underrated fighters left the company. After so many reports Cesaro and WWE could not reach an agreement and his time in WWE came to an end. The legend Mick Foley did not like this news and decided to touch the subject from his social networks.

Mick Foley disappointed with Cesaro’s departure

Through his social networks, Mick Foley was encouraged to comment on the news of Cesaro’s surprise departure from Vince McMahon’s company. The WWE Hall of Fame member commented on his great annoyance and disappointment after learning of Cesaro’s departure. Likewise, Mick considers that WWE never gave Cesaro an opportunity to show what a great star he could be in the company.

“I am very disappointed because for a long time I have always been one of Cesaro’s biggest defenders. since I saw him working in the independents in the early 2000s. I saw him in Ring of Honor in 2005 or 2006. Man, Vince McMahon never saw in him what I really saw and what a lot of you saw. He was a world champion, but in this case he feels like WWE’s loss is the wrestling world’s gain. This guy Cesaro can get a job anywhere in the world. While AEW would obviously be a great destination for him, I’d like him to decide to venture out.

He is one of those guys and he just works everywhere. He’s one of those guys that can work anyone and knock them down, have a great combination. And I am sure that when I left big companies in the past, I felt that the weight of the world was lifted from my shoulders and I could spread my wings, and be able to fly. I’m pretty sure that feeling is what Cesaro feels right now. One of the greatest workers of this generation. I hate the idea of ​​being labeled as a guy who doesn’t have anything when many of us have seen it.

Why not give it a tour just to see what could have happened? I mean, she’s made it big every time she’s been given the chance. She has run with it as much as she can until she has been asked to return it. It was a great pleasure working with him when I was the General Manager of RAW. I think the things I did with Sheamus and him were my favorite things. Man, I really like putting those guys together and I remember going to him to explain why he was picked so low in the Draft. I even said that if he is fictional, in my mind, there has to be a reason and the reason was your shoulder because it was a question mark. I said the opposite, it’s almost ridiculous that you get picked so low in the Draft.

Therefore, this is a guy who should be a world champion. And as I said, WWE’s loss will turn into a pro wrestling gain because it will do great things. A class act, a great fighter and too strong a loss of what they believe for WWE. However, I think we all benefit because we will be able to witness what this man can do when he has no limitations.. I wish him the best of luck, I suppose he will be Claudio Castagnoli again. And under whatever name you want to choose, you’re going to shoot it down.

At 41 years old, he is in a phenomenal physical appearance. He can work another five, six or ten years if he wants. A great athlete and great representative of our business. He speaks all five languages, he can fight anywhere in the world. Although I just want to reiterate, this is not the end for Cesaro. In some ways, this is just the beginning. Have a nice day.”

