Michael Keaton’s Batman returns, the best of all time

From his Instagram account, Michael Keaton said “I am Batman” and uploaded the silhouette of the superhero. Internet users are on a ‘bati’ party.

Maybe only JLo likes it Ben Affleck in the role of Batman, because the rest of the mortals and the netizens of the planet are fascinated, with a capital F, by the funny and enigmatic Michael Keton. “The best Batman” in history, according to social networks.

Keaton launched the ‘bat signal’ of his return, to be part of the cast of the film ‘batgirl’, the new saga that DC Comics proposed in 2022.

From his Instagram account, the actor uploaded a photo in which the elongated and mysterious silhouette of Batman can be seen, with his classic pointed ears.

And without delay, netizens accused feeling a tingle:

If you are a fan of Batman, as is my case, it is impossible not to feel a tingle with this silhouette that Michael Keaton has shared. pic.twitter.com/ohLbGayIRH – Jose (@joseluisrubin) February 25, 2022

Michael Keaton shouts to the world that being 70 years old is no obstacle to suit up in the heavy bat uniform, leap across the stage and fly over the villains into submission with martial arts.

Could it be that he can do it? It is not unknown to anyone that, when Hollywood it seems to him, it is capable of rejuvenating even Methuselah.

already did it with Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro in ‘The Irishman’ by Martin Scorsese. In this film, both long-lived actors appear rejuvenated and retouched facially thanks to a sophisticated infrared camera system using software called Lux facial.

Through a library of past performances of the actor, the software finds the younger version and applies it to the real actor’s face, removing wrinkles and years.

Do you remember what happened in The Irishman seeing Robert De Niro rejuvenated by CGI but moving like an old man? Well, we’ll see when we see the Batman suit with a 70-year-old man inside. https://t.co/6XjGeASnjd – Fried Egg (@SrHuevoFrito) October 16, 2021

Michael Keaton was born in Pennsylvania in 1951. He was Tim Burton who brought him out of anonymity by giving him the leading role in Beetlejuice (1988).

Keaton’s cult film is ‘The tenant’ (1990), directed by John Schlesinger, who highlights a mature actor with a sober record. Performance that is repeated in the fabulous ‘The Paper’ (1994) or in the acclaimed ‘birdman’ (2014).

An uphill road awaits Keaton, now that he has the challenge of playing a superhero who goes from here to there, kicking criminals.

And if the fans like something they are the intense fights that Batman gets into, either with the Joker or with the Penguin.

Michael Keaton played the ‘Dark Knight’, in ‘Batman’ (1989) and in ‘Batman Returns’ (1992).

Now it will be Keaton’s turn, surely, mingle with millennial actors and actresses. It is still unknown if the mature actor will play the role of mentor or appear as a memory.

‘Batgirl’ will star Leslie Grace, in the role of Barbara Gordon and is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max soon.