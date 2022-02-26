Michael Keaton | What role will the actor have in BatGirl? Who will be Batman in Batgirl? When does he premiere?

The actor published an enigmatic message where he reveals his return as Batman.

Michael Keaton set off the alarms after a publication on his Instagram account where the shadow of Batman, his iconic character, appears, after it was confirmed that the actor will participate in the new film of DCBatgirl, without announcing his role.

The legendary Batman actor joined the new film starring Leslie Gracewho plays Barbara Gordon.

In his social networks, the actor published an image where the shadow of the hero of the Gothic city is clearly distinguished.

It was in late December that EW reported that The actor from Voces del más Allá joined the production, however, the details of his role were kept secret. But rumors suggested that he could put on the Batman suit again after 30 years, reprising his role as Bruce Wayne and his masked alter ego.

The actor starred in the film about the batman in 1989 in Tim Burton’s production. It was recently confirmed that the actor will play Batman alongside Ben Affleck in the upcoming movie The Flash, starring Ezra Miller.

What will Batgirl be about?

Batgirl centers on the daughter of Police Commissioner James Gordon as she becomes the hero of DC, tasked with protecting the city and maintaining order. Other confirmed cast members include Brendan Fraser as the villainous Firefly, JK Simmons, and Jacob Scipio. The film is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and is scheduled to premiere in 2022 on HBO Max.