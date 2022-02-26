Mia Yim denounces the harassment of several fans in her house



Privacy is a matter of importance to everyone and even more so for the famous. Many celebrities and well-known people have always had trouble keeping fans and paparazzi out of their private space. Recently, Mia Yim took to Twitter to address this matter.

Former WWE Superstar She remembered that she loves everyone who follows her career as a professional wrestler. However, that does not entitle anyone to violate the privacy of your favorite superstars. It seems like something might have happened with Yim or Keith Lee for her to talk about this on Twitter, but she didn’t specify any of it.

“We love and appreciate our fans, we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you. Please believe that we love you. That said, please don’t come to our house just to say hello. Respect our privacy and our life outside the ring”.



Mia Yim was released by WWE on November 4 last year after being recruited for Monday Night RAW. This release was seen as a shock to many, as many fans simply wanted Mia Yim to have a good run on the main roster. Yim and Keith Lee, who recently debuted in AEW, recently got married. As well they moved from orlando after their nuptials.

