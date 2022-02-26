Meet the Chivas summoned to receive Puebla

This Saturday the Chivas from Guadalajara receive the visit of Puebla on matchday 7 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League and the coach of the Sacred Flock, Marcelo Michel Leaño, has called 21 players for the match that will be played at the Akron Stadium in search of returning to the path of victory.

The immediate background of Chivas against Puebla favored the visitors, for which the Flock is thirsty for revenge and will seek to beat them against their people in the match corresponding to day 7 of the Clausura 2022 of the MX Leagueand in turn, those led by Michel Leaño will try to cut their streak of 2 games without victory against the general leader of the competition.

Those led by Marcelo Michel Leano They come from falling 1-2 against León in Guanajuato territory, which left them in ninth position with 7 units. For this commitment, the red and white squad will not be able to count on Jesús Molina or Carlos Cisneros, who are ruled out due to injury.

For its part, the fringe comes to this game after defeating the Rayados de Monterrey by the slightest difference at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, which places them in first place with 14 points. For this match, Nicolas Larcamon he will not be able to get hold of Gustavo Ferrareis, who was expelled in the game against the Pandilla.

For the duel that Chivas will hold in front of Puebla This Saturday night at the Akron Stadium, corresponding to matchday 7 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX, Marcelo Michel considered 21 players. The novelties are the strikers César Huerta and Paolo Yrizar, who return to a call-up, while the youthful right-back Miguel Gómez was summoned for the first time.

Goalkeepers: Raúl Gudiño, Miguel Jiménez.

Defenses: Gilberto Sepúlveda, Hiram Mier, Miguel Ponce, Luis Olivas, Antonio Briseño, Cristian Calderón, Miguel Gómez.

Midfielders: Jesús Angulo, Fernando Beltrán, Sergio Flores, Eduardo Torres, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet.

Forwards: Isaac Brizuela, César Huerta, Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado, José Juan Macías, Ángel Zaldívar, Paolo Yrizar.