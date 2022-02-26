Medical student implants bluetooth device to cheat in exam

A medical student in india I know implanted a bluetooth device in the earwith the objective of to cheat in its final exam of the career; however, it was unsuccessful and they caught him. The team discovered that the young man had his cell phone connected to a device, but they did not find him until an interrogation.

After 10 years without having passed the final exam of his career, the student decided to take drastic measures and an otorhinolaryngologist surgeon placed a bluetooth micro device skin color in the ear, as he confessed.

“He was taking the General Medicine exam on Monday, when a vigilante team from Devi Ahilya Bai University, led by its deputy director Rachna Thakur, arrived at the scene and caught the student,” explains the dean of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Sanjay Dixit.

Indian teen cheats on exam by implanting bluetooth device

It was the young student’s last chance to pass the final exam, because as mentioned before, 10 years failed consecutively. But that was not all, because it is seen that students are taking drastic measures to pass their exams in the same exam another student was found a small device powered by a SIM card and a micro bluetooth device.

University detected a device connected to a cell phone and young man falls with his implant. Credits: Facebook.

According to the student, he said that it was not surgically inserted, but could be removed with a pin. Renu Jain, vice-chancellor of the surveillance squad discovered both students and mentions to the PTI news agency “We believe that these microphones were surgically placed in the ears of both students.

Dixit confirmed that the students hid the devices on purpose because at the beginning of the exam they were asked to hand over all their electronic devices to their supervisors.

The cases of students who cheat is not something strange, but the means with which they do it, since the competition is getting stronger and the applicants outnumber the vacancies that exist for a job or places in universities.

