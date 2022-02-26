Matt Hardy reacts to Undertaker’s nomination for WWE Hall of Fame

After a successful career of more than 30 years, The Undertaker has become one of the greatest legends of professional wrestling of all time. “The Phenom” seems to have hung up its boots for goodand now the time has come to be honored through your well-deserved induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Since the McMahon company announced the news, There are many superstars and personalities from inside and outside the world of wrestling who have congratulated the legend and have commented on it. Matt Hardy, former WWE superstar, who now plays in the ranks of AEW, has been the last to speak on the subject. He has done it on “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, where he highlighted the hard work The Undertaker put in throughout his long career. Here we leave you with the most outstanding statements from him, transcript courtesy of Sportskeeda:

On Undertaker’s entry into the WWE Hall of Fame

“Yeah, I mean, thinking about the last 30 years, when you think about WWE, The Undertaker and WWE are synonymous. And no one deserves to enter the Hall of Fame more than The Undertaker, obviously. The number of times that he worked hard or the number of times that he stepped up and did incredible things (…) is simply uncountable in WWE and he is really like the heart and soul of WWE in many waysso it’s great to see him go (to the Hall of Fame).”

Matt Hardy noted that he learned a lot from the former world champion every time they met

“I have learned a lot from Undertaker the times I have worked with him. I had a really decent story, kind of a side story with him and Brock (Lesnar). I fought him many times during that period and it was a great learning experience.”

This year’s edition of WWE Hall of Fame will take place in Dallas, Texas, the state where the legend was born. Without a doubt, it seems like the right place and time for The Undertaker to be recognized as one of the most important figures in the company’s history.

