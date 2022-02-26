Marvel Studios could introduce a great villain

They are preparing the Ironheart series and could add a great villain to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Attention SPOILERS. The movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduce a new character Marvel Studios How is it Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominic Thorne). For now, we have few details, but according to some leaks there will be a big action scene that takes place at MIT. The University where she studied Tony Stark / Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and therefore she could use some of her technology and conflict with the character of Shuri (Letitia Wright).

What's more, Marvel Studios after submitting to iron heart will premiere a series in Disney Plus. For this program the actor has already been confirmed Anthony Ramos who has gained a lot of fame for musicals hamilton (2020) and In a New York neighborhood (2021). For now, it has not been revealed who he will play, but it could be Parker Robbins/The Hood. Which means they would add a fascinating villain to the UCM.

Who is Parker Robbins / The Hood?

Created by Brian K Vaughan, Kyle Hotz and Eric Powell, this character came to Marvel comics with his own series in 2002. Parker was the son of a mobster who made deals with the Kingpin and therefore had a troubled and criminal youth. He managed to steal boots and a hood from a demon and formed the Hood criminal organization. So Marvel Studios would meld mob crime with supernatural elements and Iron Man technology into one character. That is to say, almost all the elements that are currently exploding in the MCU.

We’ll know more details when the movie is released. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11, 2022. While iron heart will arrive in 2023 the Disney Plus streaming platform where are the rest of deliveries Marvel Studios.