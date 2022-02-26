Marvel announces the return of Captain Marvel’s son

Genis-Vell is back in Marvel and we will be able to see new adventures of the son of Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel.

the legendary writer peter david will handle the story Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #1who will have the art of Juan Ramirez. In this comic, they will bring back Genis Vell and Rick Jones. Since they have decided to bring these two characters together again for the first time in decades, for an adventure that will span the cosmos and will have a great mystery, involving death same.

Previous synopsis: Both now back in the land of the living, Genis-Vell and Rick Jones are about to collide with each other again! Can Rick Jones save Genis, and himself, before they both disappear? Is Rick’s ex-wife, Marlo, the key? We’ll get the answers to those questions in this amazing saga that charts a new course across the Marvel Universe for Genis, Rick and more.

“I never thought I’d get a chance to go back to Genis, with him dead and all. But apparently death never lasts… Which is actually one of the limited series themes that I came up with.” Said peter david. “It’s great to be back with Genis, Rick, Marlo and the whole Genis-Vell gang.”

Here are some images from the comic Marvel.

Will we see Genis-Vell in the movies?

At Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe they are adding more and more powerful cosmic characters, since the movie The Eternals showed us what they were capable of the Celestials and we could see Eros (Harry Styles)brother of Thanos. What’s more Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will bring to Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and it is rumored that we could get to see Not going. not forgetting to Gorr, the butcher of gods (Christian Bale) that can make things very difficult for Thor (Chris Hemsworth). So it is not ruled out that they add to Genis Vell on the marvels (2023) and that is why they have resurrected him in the comics.

