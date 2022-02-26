Mark Wahlberg tried to develop a sequel to ‘The Departed’

During an interview on KFC Radio, Mark Wahlberg revealed that he once tried and failed to pitch Warner Bros. a sequel to Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-winning film, ‘infiltrators‘ (The Departed). Recall that Wahlberg earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in this film that grossed $291 million worldwide and won four Academy Awards (including Best Picture and Best Director). Scorsese’s cast also included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson and Matt Damon.

“I went to a meeting with Bill Monahan [guionista] at Warner Bros. to present the sequel to The Departed”Wahlberg said. “And let’s just say the attempt didn’t go very well. There really wasn’t anything developed, but Bill is the kind of guy you just trust to go and write something. So when we were working on the ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ script and ‘ American Desperate’, I told him: Bill, just go write. They like to have things well thought out and planned. It will be quite good “.

Wahlberg didn’t go into detail about what was the trigger for the sequel not going ahead, but did reveal that Monahan was interested in bringing in the likes of Brad Pitt and Robert De Niro to join the cast. We must remember that in 2011 it was Monahan himself who spoke about the possibility of making this film, admitting that his failure to bring a synopsis was what blocked the progress of the project:

“I don’t do a synopsis and I don’t pitch”said the screenwriter at the time. “Personally, I don’t know if it’s ever going to happen.”. The fact is that finally the sequel to ‘The Departed’ never took off, nor did the aforementioned projects ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ and ‘American Desperado’.Actor and screenwriters ended up collaborating on the 2014 drama,‘The Gambler’film directed by Rupert Wyatt.