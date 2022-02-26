Mark Wahlberg compares Uncharted to the Transformers saga

Actor Mark Wahlberg is succeeding in theaters with Uncharted as he did with Transformers and that is why he compares both sagas.

Uncharted It has already raised some 148 million dollars and without a doubt what stands out the most is the large number of action scenes and the charisma of its two protagonists, Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland. They both know what it means to succeed in great sagas, as we have seen them in movies like Transformers and the Spider-Man trilogy.

In a recent interview, they asked Mark Wahlberg yes there will be a sequel Uncharted And so the actor replied:

“If the fans really love the movie and they want another one and there’s that demand and we can make it better than the first one, then I would do it because I’m not really in the sequel business. I did a Transformers sequel that looks like Uncharted, but that was because it was part of my deal and then I did a Ted sequel.”

He’s not good at sequels.

It must be remembered that the first installment of ted it had a large following who demanded the sequel. The 2012 original grossed $549 million, but the 2015 sequel only made $215 million. Curiously, something similar happened with Transformes, since in the first installment in which he participated entitled Transformers: Age of Extinction of 2014 obtained 1,104 million dollars, while the following, Transformers: The Last Knight of 2017, it got 605 million, that is, less than half. So in terms of box office, they’re not good at sequels. Mark Wahlberg.

However, Tom Holland has shown that sequels are good for him, since Spider-Man: No Way Home It has raised more than 1,834 million dollars, which in times of pandemic is a real outrage. In addition, they left the story of Uncharted open thanks to the post-credits scenes, so a new installment is not ruled out.

Would you like to see a sequel to Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.