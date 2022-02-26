Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson will recreate the life of Father Stu, an anti-Christian who ended up being a priest

Stuart Long was a young man with a promising athletic and sports career. college football player, Stuart always had a deep hatred towards faith which he channeled through his first steps in professional boxing.

After a brutal traffic accident, the doctors he had been evicted when he had a mystical experience at the hospital. After a miraculous recovery, this episode led to a sudden conversion that took him to the priesthood until his death from an ALS-like illness in 2014. Seven years later, Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson they want to bring “Father Stu’s” story of redemption and overcoming to the big screen.

He defined himself as “anti-Christian par excellence”

During his youth, Stuart defined himself as “anti-Christian par excellence” despite studying at the Catholic University of Helena (Montana), where he took the opportunity to argue with priests and believers.

There he began to play American football and took his first steps in professional boxing. His taste and facility for the latter led him to win several titles until he graduated in English Literature in 1986.

Boxing, a way to channel his hate

Since then, Stuart found in the boxing the way to channel your sports passion with a deep aggressiveness. However, after a fight, he had to undergo complex jaw surgery that disqualified him from boxing for life.

On the advice of his mother, Stuart moved to Los Angeles to try your luck in the film industry. how to pick up California Catholic DailyStuart would acknowledge years later citing the confessions of Saint Augustine that “God was working behind the scenes; He was inside me and I was outside.

Actor, manager in a museum… nothing satisfied him

Stuart’s experience was also unsuccessful in Los Angeles. He shot some commercials and played small parts, but quickly disillusioned due to sleaze who lived in that environment.

Stuart’s life was one continuous change of course. His next stop was the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, California where he rose to become a manager.

An “out-of-body” experience that changed him

One night, on his motorcycle home from the museum, Stuart was hit by a speeding car. After falling to the asphalt, a second vehicle hit Stuart, who was immediately taken to hospital. The doctors couldn’t do anything. for him, except to notify his father and his girlfriend so they could say their last goodbye.

At that time Stuart He lived an experience that he defined as “out of body”. Long explained that he felt his soul floating above the hospital bed, in a near-death situation and with a series of mysterious encounters.

that experience was a turning point. This motivated him to approach the faith that he had rejected and even hated throughout his life.

Shortly after, He was baptized and as he left the hospital, he went to the nearest Church, where he met a priest who would guide him spiritually in his first steps in faith, Benedict Groeschel.

Father Stuart Long recounted his testimony on Catholic Voices.

Halted the construction of an abortion clinic

From those months of conversion, Stuart practiced deep devotion to the saints, especially Saint Augustine, Saint Thomas, Padre Pio and Saint Francis. He also delved into the devotion to the Virgin Mary and developed apostolic initiatives, charitable and in defense of life. He came to paralyze the construction of a clinic for Planned Parenthood –the most relevant multinational abortion company– in Monrovia, California.

The priestly vocation did not take long to emerge. He studied philosophy at Franciscan University in Steubenville, entered Mount Angel Seminary in Oregon, and was ordained a priest in December 2007.

The accident, a tumor… and something similar to ALS

Along with the aftermath of the car accident, the suffering and pain for Stuart was not yet over. During her stay at the seminary, she had a tumor found and removed from her hip, and was diagnosed with a autoimmune and incurable disease similar to Amytrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Father Stuart was ordained on crutches, but his illness would soon worsen his health and mobility. The priest returned to his hometown of Helena, where he began to carry out his apostolic work helped by his father and a wheelchair motorized. During his last years, the priest did his best to go wherever he was needed, despite his physical and health handicaps.

He turned pain into a form of apostolate

He celebrated mass whenever he could, and his love for Christ and his parishioners grew as his abilities diminished physical. He turned pain and suffering into his main form of apostolate and an example for living adversity in a Christian way: “Illness is the best thing that has happened to me in life, because allowed me to get rid of pride that I had felt for much of my life.

Stuart’s father Christianly endured his pain and suffering, without complaint and giving thanks to God, drawing hundreds of Montanans to the Church with his testimony. The massive funeral held after his death in June 2014 is proof of the love felt by the faithful for “Father Stu”, who ended his life on earth in the opposite way to how he had begun it: loving the Church and to the neighbor

“Father Stu”, on the big screen

Padre Pio, one of Padre Stu’s favorite saints, used to say that “he would make a lot more noise dead than alive.” Something that could be applied to the career of the priest Stuart Long in the cinematographic field, since your story will be brought to the big screen.

Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson, in “Parents for Jerky 2.”

Father Stu It will be the title of the film that will bring Stuart Long’s story of conversion, redemption and overcoming to theaters. The tape will have protagonists who have publicly declared their Christian faith. This is the case of Mark Wahlberg – who will play Father Stuart – or Mel Gibson (Passion of Christ) –Bill, the father of the priest–. As he has reported hollywoodreporterproduction on the film is expected to begin in mid-April in Los Angeles.

Wahlberg had been wanting to make this film for six years, in whose production it seems that he is going to be personally involved. Father Stu will be directed, in her behind-the-scenes debut, by screenwriter rosalind ross, Gibson’s partner since 2014, with whom he has a son. She will also join the cast, in the role of the girlfriend of Stuart Long, Theresa Ruizfrom the series narcs.

The good friendship that was created between Gibson and Wahlberg during the filming in 2017 of Parents for jerky 2and the interest of Ross, who has been working on the script for a long time, have had a lot to do with the fact that the life of father Stuart Long finally enters the history of cinema through the front door.