Marcelo Flores scored against Liverpool with Arsenal under-23

Midtime Editorial

/ 02.25.2022 16:49:04





Keep up the good level! Marcelo Flores managed to score the only goal the Under-23 Arsenal in defeat against Liverpool 1-4. The match was part of the premier league 2 and the Mexican was one of the most outstanding players of the London club.

Marcelo continues adding with Arsenal

The good level and scoring impact of Marcelo Flores reminds me of when I still played minutes with the team under-18when during a season he managed to score six goals and provide 11 assists. Due to his performance, the team decided to promote him in the category at 18 years of age this season.

On this occasion, Marcelo Flores managed to score the solitary goal for the Gunners to the minute 63 of the encounter. In this way he managed to add his fourth goal inside of under-23 categoryhoping to be part of the first team, eventually.

Previously, he had scored a doublet to the whole of Bournemouth during the month of January and a week before, the Mexican team scored against your London neighbours: Chelsea in the Football League Trophy.

the talent of Marcelo Floresadded to his excellent passage through the lower categories of the Arsenal of the premier leaguehas caused Mexican fans to demand their call for the Mexican team. Flores has only disputed seven minutes with the Triin the last match of 2021, against the Chilean National Team in the United States.

​

​