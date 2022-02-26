Marc Vilavella criticizes the prejudice towards musical theater

02.25.2022 9:16 p.m.

Marc Villavella (Barcelona, ​​1959) has been in the world of theater for a long time and, specifically, of musical theatre where he has been on stage and behind the scenes to create his own works. She now she returns with a major project, the fillet of the seathe work of Àngel Guimerà transformed into a musical.

It has not been an easy task, despite knowing the work and working on it in the lessons that he teaches, there was a studio with his company, La Barni Teatre and himself, Marc Sambola and Grace Fernandez They bet on this assignment. There began “a very normal process in a Broadway musical”, but less seen in these parts.

Responsibility with Guimerà

On the one hand, they made workshop in a free workshop they did. “the fillet of the sea It is a Catalan show and that implies a certain responsibility, so we needed time to research, face the part of the material that was obsolete, that we had to review, which parts were more sensitive to being put to music…”, he details. Then they invited James Vinyes to take charge of the dramaturgy “to make decisions about where the songs would go next to Marc Sambola”. And then came the final laboratory with the desired distribution, “a very intense job of 15 days in which we immersed ourselves and discovered what was happening with this dramaturgy that we began to build and what decisions to make regarding the staging”.

There came the presentation. Far from sending the typical press kit to the theater production companies, they made a small presentation to the theater agents and it worked. “Presenting a dossier is always more difficult and if you present it, we believe that you can seduce a little more”, explains Vilavella. And so it was, Focus joined the project, they presented it at the Grec festival last year and until now they have toured several Catalan towns until it settled in the Theater Count of Barcelona where it is represented until April 10. It has not been easy, but it has been worth it. In a conversation with Direct Chronicledetails how this immersive journey has been in the world of Guimerà and his love for musicals.















–Question: Explain that there have been up to two workshops to address the play, plus the dramaturgy work of Vives and a great study of the original text. Although the musical helps to make the play better, it is still a text from 1899, what does the play say to today’s public?

–Answer: The topic itself is that of difference and how we relate to someone who is different and has customs and interests that are different from a given society. In the original work, it falls on racism, but we can extend it to many other areas. In the school itself there is always a moment when one feels different, whether due to social status, sexual orientation, weight… There is a great possible identification because Guimerà treats it in a very universal way. We in the work do not speak specifically about racism, Agate represents the differencecomes from another place and also behaves very differently: it has something much more animal, less conditioned by the social, it is more pure and that poses a threat to more structured cities. It is, therefore, a work of today and of any time. The strength of the classics has this. There is some fashion of the moment and another part that goes beyond. And we have put that essentiality and universality on stage.

–But is the viewer going to find the entire text, something completely different from Guimerà or something renewed that preserves the spirit?

–Something renewed that preserves the spirit. We have not placed it in 2022 or 1900, but in a no-time and no-place. what yes we have updated is the language because being a very popular work, it used the popular expressions of the time and we have adapted them so that the current viewer feels that he is challenging it with his own language.

–And all this from the musical, a genre that in Barcelona seems not to have much influence, although there is an attempt to revitalize it. How do you see the current scenario in this regard?

–For years Barcelona has had a lot of musical activity off, from smaller musical. Maybe we have not had a large format music industry which gives a lot of work, but it has been a very important creative nursery. Now, it seems that the most industrial and large-format musical concept, which should also exist because it feeds the other, is there and that means there is investment, desire, movement. As this develops and there is competition, in addition, the quality will have to go up. That happens in London or Broadway, for example, it has a lot of tradition. We are far from them, but the mere fact that there is this investment and that will is an example that there are people who can do it and an audience that is interested.

–But the fact that it is in off Is it more due to lack of commitment, because there is no budget for it or because the public has not captured that essence?

I don’t think we can’t do it. Dagoll Dagom has been a company that opened the format in Catalonia. I don’t know if we have enough of an audience to take on a large-format musical movement. A very strong bet is being made now and It will have to be seen and assessed if this great investment makes sense to continue. I don’t know if we are a city with the same character as Madrid, here there is a lot of beach and very good weather and I don’t know if people come to Barcelona to lock themselves in a theater. Generating a city of theatrical culture like what happens in London or New York… Spain and Olé is something else and I understand it. I understand that people who come from the Nordic countries, for example, prefer to have a drink on a terrace and not lock themselves in a theater. Madrid has been able to refocus it and the proof is The Lion King. I don’t know if it was done here if it would last almost a decade like it does there.

–Do you think it’s a lack of public?

I don’t know, maybe there is. I have also found that, when it comes to fitting a project into public spaces, if we get to meet, there is a certain prejudice towards the musical. There is an idea that the musical is epidermal at the level of discourse, if it is not 100% creation it can lower the quality of the material from which it is inspired… There is this prejudice. Their reasons will have, because certain things have come to us that… But we need to take a look. Yes Glenn Close or Meryl Streep, who are great text actresses are thrown into musicals, it will be for a reason. And other great examples show that high-quality musicals can be made. There are a lot of students now doing musical theaterif there are more schools, the level of quality will rise and we begin to have highly trained people and generate new references that can activate their interest.

Cast of ‘La filla del mar’ / DAVID RUANO

–And with the open scarcity in the ‘mainstream’ of the Catalan scene, what were your references?

–In 5th year of EGB I became obsessed with The Prodigious Decade I was doing medleys and they approached me about wanting to sing, but the blow was seeing the first sea ​​and sky, in the first row of the chicken coop in the skirts of my grandmother. I wanted them to buy the album for me and I couldn’t stop singing it. That ignited the vocation, my mother at the age of 13 signed me up to do theater, at 16 I already directed a little, then I entered the Institut del Teatre and that’s where the wheel began. I also did singing lessons with Daniel Angles i Susana Domenech. And I already congened text and musical work. And then, I was lucky enough to be part of the last sea ​​and sky and I closed the circle, it was very nice.

–Are you still interested in getting on stage?

–I have been tending towards the address. I feel less and less like going on stage, not because I don’t like it, but because I feel so much like imagining, directing and leading the creation processes and help the work of the interpreter that the other makes me a little more lazy. I don’t rule it out though. But I have become more picky, I would direct everything and not act everywhere. No no no! (laughs). Of course, with the Covid, we are prepared to supply casualties and in some of the roles I am a replacement. I have done quite well in directing jobs and has gone there, the thing. I am very happy.

–Do you also feel that you have also created a label? There is a certain link with his works, for example, the problem of identity. Do you think that’s your theme?

–Could be. It is so difficult for one to see what their interests are and it is perhaps easier to see it from the outside. It is true that in Green eyes there was already some recognition, of the acceptance of the sexual condition of Miguel de Molina; on The Bojos projectwere also characters who had fit problems in society from which they were separated. Yes, there must be something that attracts me to those characters at risk of exclusion… It’s still true.

–Is it because these problems are not claimed or dealt with sufficiently and should be claimed or that even in society these problems still exist and it reflects them?

–It is always necessary. Because everyone is capable of feeling like a freak depending on the area (laughs). The fight itself is rather against prejudice.

–Do you see them very present?

–Constantly. She is transforming, changing, but yes, and so much! Prejudice as a concept. Prejudice nullifies listening, interest, communication, empathy. If we have to deal with each other and we have to push society, the world, forward, when it comes to giving our opinion, let’s try to listen to the person, the idea… Prejudice is probably inevitable as a protector against certain fears in order to survive, but when this gets out of control it hurts and there are people who suffer. Prejudice fuels conflict and nullifies empathy and we are full of conflict. If we now see the political polarization that there is, we see speeches that… And it is cyclical, there was a time when it was sexual orientation, women, now trans people, the migratory movement. To move forward there is no other way than listening and empathy.

–And there is so much prejudice against the musical, is it still seen as mere entertainment?

–There are many examples that can demonstrate it and if you don’t believe it, go to the theater to see the fillet of the sea (laughs). I say it laughing because on a formal level, voluntarily, we have not left any space to applaud, it is not this type of relationship between the stage and the spectator, we don’t want him to venerate the interpreterwe want it to be part of the story at all times, which is a drama and we have charged it with tragedy.

And it is true that we associate music with very immediate entertainment and music is a facilitator of many things. AND it seems that if something is not very intellectual or difficult to understand it should not have prestige. On the one hand, it is a prejudice. On the other hand, music, entering from a more abstract place, through the skin and not from the intelligentsia, enhances the commotion and the message leads to unconscious places. Talking about musicals as entertainment in this way is like saying that text theater is just skits. The musical is a code in which the character, to express himself, can sing and dance within the verisimilitude and this convention with a language that gives a certain poetics and stylization to the way it is communicated. There are many ways to make the musical, as there are many ways to convey the word in the text theater. And I also don’t know if these people who think of musicals in this way know Sondheim, who is the father of this line of musicals in which the discourse is ahead of everything and the music and the form are subject to what he explains. True, he has had great successes and failures in this regard.