Machine Gun Kelly wants her wedding to Megan Fox to be ‘gothic’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly They form one of the most beloved and, at the same time, mysterious couples in the world, so the expectations for their next wedding are great.

After the rapper had proposed to the actress to mid January 2022all the spotlights have been on them, because they are not a normal couple and anything could be expected from them on his way to the altar.

This was recently confirmed by the Machine Gun Kellybecause during his attendance at the James Corden’s “Late Late Show” He gave some details of what he would like to see at his wedding.

In this regard, the presenter asked him about the date of the link, to which he replied that there is still nothing confirmed because it is “trying to find a place” that suits his artistic vision.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

When and where will Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s wedding take place?

On the other hand, Machine Gun Kelly He shared that the theme of his wedding has caused him not yet to find an ideal place: “The location is difficult”, he commented, because in his plans is that that special day be very “gothic”.

The rapper announced that the place where his wedding will take place has a “red river”, as well as various gothic elements, being faithful to his personality and that of Megan foxwhose engagement ring was designed by MGK and caused a sensation for having spines.