Luca Martínez Dupuy dreams of playing for América

The striker from Rosario Central, whose contract ends in December, assured that one of the dreams in his career is to play with the Águilas in Liga MX

The Argentine-Mexican striker from Rosario Central, Luca Martinez Dupuyrecently pursued by Atlanta United without success, pointed out that one of his dreams was to play in Americaafter being questioned about a possible future in the MX League.

“It depends on the club in Mexico. I always said that one of my dreams was to play for the Americabut you also have to see how my career unfolds and what the future holds for me,” he said. Luca Martinez Dupuy for Young Soccer Players.

During November 2021, ESPN interviewed Martinez Dupuy and he said “very committed” to the Mexican National Team, because they noticed his game despite the distance, since at 20 years old he has only played for Rosario Central in Argentina.

“I feel super committed and I’m going to give up my life for Mexico. They deserve that I decide to play with Mexico. The truth is that I’m super grateful and super proud to represent the country. I was born in Mexico, it’s my land and I’m going to represent it with everything he has,” said the attacker born in San Luis Potosí with both Argentine parents, whose contract with the Rosario club ends this December.

Forward Luca Martínez Dupuy is clear about which Liga MX team he would like to play with. Twitter: @RosarioCentral

With the Mexican National Team, Luca Martinez Dupuy He has played with the Under 20 and Under 21 categories, and the Tricolor keeps him in his sights for future calls.

2 Related

Similarly, in said conversation he revealed that there have been approaches by some Mexican clubs, but nothing concrete has been reached.

“My old man always wants me to stay out of everything and dedicate myself to playing ball while he takes care of the rest. I hope God wants something that benefits everyone. I’m looking forward to going to school. MX League“, he added.

At the end of January, Atlanta United made a proposal to Rosario Central that consisted of a loan with an option to buy, however, an attempt was made to negotiate a definitive sale.