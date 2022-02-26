United States.- There’s a new boyband. Recently Disney and pixar they launched Nobody Like Uthe single written by billie eilish and Finneas for the animated boyband 4* TOWN from the Pixar movie Turning Red.

I’ve never met nobody like you / I’ve had friends and I’ve had friends, that’s right,” sings the fictional boy band. “But they don’t turn my belly the way you do / I’ve never met nobody like you

Finneas is responsible for bringing the voice behind the band member Jessewho makes up the group with Robaire (Jordan Fisher), Aaron T. (Topher Ngo), Tae Young (Grayson Villanueva) and Aaron Z. (Josh Levi). 4*Town’s music is entirely the creation of Eilish and Finneas, as they wrote two other songs performed by the group: 1 True Love and u Know What’s Upwhich have not yet been released. Ludwig Goransson is behind the original soundtrack of the film.

Meet Pixar’s first boy band in Turning Red… #4Town, featuring three all-new songs written by Billie Eilish & FINNEAS. The five harmonious voices of #4Town are: Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo and FINNEAS

The animated film stars Rosalie Ching like Mei Lee, an anxious and endlessly busy 13-year-old girl whose life is turned upside down when she is suddenly charged with the ability to transform into a giant red panda when she gets too excited.

Although Mei is first frustrated by what her mother ming describes as a “little quirk that]runs in her family’s blood, she soon learns to control the beast within and even put it to good use when needed. Turning Red, directed by Domee Shi, arrives on March 11.