‘Lioness’: Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman join Taylor Sheridan-Verse in a new series starring women

Lioness was recently announced as one of five new shows coming soon to yellow stone creator Taylor Sheridan. It will be Sheridan’s first in-verse series directed by an actress. And there are two big stars attached to the project. This is what we know so far about Lioness.

Taylor Sheridan | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

‘Lioness’ Will Star Zoe Saldana As The First Female Lead In The Taylor Sheridan-Verse

According to Sheridan, he is always trying to “look as authentically in a world” as possible. And that is exactly what he is doing with Lioness. The series gets its name from a real-life military program that began with the purpose of incorporating female Marines into combat units. But it has turned into espionage.

“Lioness is a real program between the CIA and special forces that nobody really knows about,” Sheridan explained. “We’ve cast Zoe Saldaña, and this is a deep dive into the way espionage and the military have become blurred.”

#YellowstoneTV creator Taylor Sheridan is also working on new Paramount+ dramas #Lioness (starring Zoe Saldana) and #LandMan (starring Billy Bob Thornton): https://t.co/d6ud6ODq48 —TVLine.com (@TVLine) February 16, 2022

The Guardians of the Galaxy The star will play Joe, the station chief of the CIA’s Lioness Program who manages undercover operatives who are tasked with assassinating terrorists around the world.

Nicole Kidman joined the project ‘early’ according to Taylor Sheridan

Sheridan also revealed that Oscar winner Nicole Kidman “came to this project very soon” after writing the Lioness pilot script. The writer/director says Kidman “was so moved that she wanted to get involved as a producer.”

According to the description of the series, the plot of Lioness centers on “a young Marine who is recruited to befriend a terrorist’s daughter in order to bring down the organization from within.”

The real program started during the Iraq War.

According to the official website of the United States Marine Corps, the Lioness program began in the 2000s during the Iraq War. It was created to respect the local customs of Middle Eastern countries by having the Marines seek out local women.

“Since Muslim tradition does not allow a man to touch a woman who is not related to them and knowing that US military personnel would not search them unless a female service member was present, the insurgents began using women to smuggle and act as suicide bombers,” the Marine Corps site explained in a 2009 article.

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Begins Shooting This Summer

Lioness will be part of Paramount+’s original lineup, and will begin filming this summer. A release date has not yet been announced. But the expectation is that it will be released next year.

Tom Brady, who previously worked at NOS4A2 and Cologne — is writing the series and serving as showrunner. He says that he is a great admirer of Sheridan’s work and that he is honored to help tell the next story of his.

“Taylor (Sheridan) has created an epic and gripping global spy thriller centered around a group of complex and strong women, and I can think of no one better to help bring these characters to life than executive producers Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña. ,” Brady said, according to Collider.

A Hallmark star has also joined the cast of ‘Lioness’

According to The List, another actor is set to appear in Lioness — Hallmark star Jill Wagner. teen wolf A real-life student and daughter of a Marine, she is also an executive producer on the series.

“It’s something I’m training for right now,” Wagner revealed in December 2021, just three months after having her second baby.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/1YwahfdVSXk?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

“In fact, I get up every morning and train for about an hour and a half. Is not easy. You women who had a baby, I think you can understand where I’m coming from.”

Lioness starring Zoe Saldaña will premiere on Paramount+ in 2023.

RELATED: ‘1883’: Isabel May admits a failed audition for Taylor Sheridan is what made her cast as Elsa Dutton