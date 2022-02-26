‘Lioness’: Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman join Taylor Sheridan-Verse in a new series starring women

Lioness was recently announced as one of five new shows coming soon to yellow stone creator Taylor Sheridan. It will be Sheridan’s first in-verse series directed by an actress. And there are two big stars attached to the project. This is what we know so far about Lioness.

‘Lioness’ Will Star Zoe Saldana As The First Female Lead In The Taylor Sheridan-Verse

According to Sheridan, he is always trying to “look as authentically in a world” as possible. And that is exactly what he is doing with Lioness. The series gets its name from a real-life military program that began with the purpose of incorporating female Marines into combat units. But it has turned into espionage.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker