Lillini stated that relatives of his wife are in Russia and Ukraine

The Technical Director of Cougars, Andres Lillinistated that his wife’s family are among Russia and Ukrainecountries that are currently in an armed conflict, due to the invasion of Russian military in Ukrainian territory. Lillini “asked for peace” and “for it to be over quickly.”

The distance and these situations is complicated: Lillini

“Complicated, my wife’s family is from there, it is divided between Ukraine and Russia. So supporting her, because the distance in these situations is complicated, everyone is fine. We need peace. Hoping that this ends quickly so that nothing happens and we are all calmer,” he said. Lillini in an interview with TUDN.

Previously, before becoming the strategist of the UNAM Cougars, Andres Lillini was dedicated to developing basic forces in teams such as Monarcas Morelia, Boca Juniors and CSKA Moscowin the latter was where he met who would become his wife.

On the other hand, speaking of the next commitment that his leaders will have before the America for him Capital Classic, Andres Lillini clarified that those from Coapa should not be underestimated, despite the bad moment that the team of Santiago Solari.

“We have to divide what is football and education. what a team great and winner as America is is having a bad time, it does not mean that Saturday will have an impact on the game. We have been like America, then we are our own example. Underestimating is a misery of the human being.”

