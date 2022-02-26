Liam Neeson was cast in ‘Schindler’s List’ after hugging Steven Spielberg’s mother-in-law while ‘practically naked’

Actor Liam Neeson has led a successful career thanks to his memorable filmography and roles. One of the most successful films of his is the Oscar-winning film. schindler’s list Directed by Steven Spielberg.

Many factors led Neeson to land the role of a lifetime. But perhaps what really convinced Spielberg to cast Neeson in the film was an encounter the actor had with Spielberg’s mother-in-law. Neeson recalled a moment when he was nearly naked and went inside to give Spielberg’s wife’s mother a hug. This strange encounter could have prepared Neeson to star in Spielberg’s iconic film.

Liam Neeson felt ‘unworthy’ of being cast in ‘Schindler’s List’

The early 1990s were important years for the Taken star, both personally and professionally. Professionally, his career was on the upswing, and it seemed he would do so even more so after Spielberg cast him in his role. Schindler’s list. However, despite being cast, a part of Neeson didn’t feel like he really belonged in the film.

“A lot of things were happening. I was falling in love with my wife, who passed away,” Neeson said at the Tribecca Film Festival (via UPI). “Even though Steven had chosen me for this, he really felt unworthy.”

When it came time to start filming in Poland, Neeson admitted his nerves only increased.

“On Wednesday morning, incredibly early, we were at the gates of Auschwitz,” he recalled. “Frost. trains. Watchdogs who weren’t acting, of course. German actors. The whole racket and Steven pacing up and down, very nervous. Everyone is hooked on Tinder.”

It got to the point where Neeson was “literally weak in the knees” when it came time to shoot his first scene.

How Liam Neeson Hugged Steven Spielberg’s Mother-In-Law While Neeson Was ‘Barely Naked’ Got Him Inducted On ‘Schindler’s List’

When he auditioned for the role of Oscar Schindler, Neeson thought he hadn’t gotten the part. According to Contact Music, he was so sure he had failed his audition that he didn’t bother waiting for Spielberg to call him back. Instead, he signed up for a Broadway play in which he would star opposite his late wife Natasha Richardson. Due to the rave reviews of the play, Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, would go see the play themselves.

Eventually, Spielberg, along with his wife and mother-in-law, would have a personal talk with the Star Wars star.

“They came backstage and there was a knock on the door and I was practically naked and it was Steven and Kate and Kate’s mom, and Kate’s mom was pretty tearful and emotional, and, as naked as she was, I went over and gave her a big hug. hug,” Neeson said in Inside the actor’s studio.

Some time later, Neeson would claim the role of Oscar Schindler. Spielberg would later inform Neeson that his interaction with his mother-in-law played a role in landing him the part.

“About a week after that, Steven called me and said, ‘Do you want to be Oscar Schindler?’ Apparently Kate told Steven on the way home that when I hugged his mom, that’s just what Oscar Schindler would have done,” she added.

Robin Williams would do stand-up for Steven Spielberg on the phone to cheer Spielberg up

Leader schindler’s list it was an emotionally draining endeavor for the Oscar-winning director. His friend, Robin Williams, was well aware of how difficult directing the film could be. So Williams took it upon himself to help cheer up the director by calling him once a week.

“Robin knew what he was going through,” Spielberg said at the Tribecca Film Festival (via VanityFair). “I was doing 15 minutes of stand-up on the phone. I would laugh hysterically. . . she always hung up on you with the loudest and best laugh you could give her. Drop the mic, that’s all.”

