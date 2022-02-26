Leonardo DiCaprio criticizes the Mexican government!

Leonardo DiCaprio singled out Mexico for unprotecting the vaquita marina.

In addition to being one of the most established players in HollywoodLeonardo Dicaprio He has dedicated himself to exercising environmental activism through projects for the protection of biodiversity, providing solutions against climate change.

On 2017, the actor met with the former president Enrique Pena Nieto to implement urgent measures to help save the vaquita marina, Four years later DiCaprio regrets that his visit to our country has not had positive effects, and now criticizes the current president of Mexico: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, for unprotecting marine species in danger of extinction.

From your profile Twitter Leonardo DiCaprio shared a portal note mongabay where he evidenced the few or no actions to protect the vaquita marina, a species that lives in the Upper Gulf of California and of which there are only 10 copies:

“The Vaquita porpoise is the most endangered marine mammal in the world. However, the Mexican government has lifted the ban on fishing in its habitat, ensuring that the remaining 10 porpoises will die in gillnets.” Leonardo Dicaprio

In the note that the actor shared, it is mentioned that the actions by the government mistreat the natural habitat of the species, which will lead to its extinction: “Despite their low numbers, there is still a sliver of hope for the vaquita, if an actual complete shutdown of gillnet activity can be achieved in the area.” Kate O’Connell, a marine consultant with the Washington, DC-based Institute for Animal Welfare, told Mongabay.

On 2017 There was an attempt to take the remaining vaquitas into captivity until illegal fishing in the Upper Gulf of California ceased, however the plan was abandoned when the first captured mammal died of stress.

