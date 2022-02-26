‘Legend of Zelda’ is the most sought-after video game-to-film adaptation for 2022, according to survey

Video game movies finally started to catch on. After movies like Unexplored, detective pikachu, and Sonic the Hedgehog proved financially successful enough for Hollywood to seek out game movies, thousands of gamers were polled and voted The legend of Zelda as the most searched game-to-film adaptation for 2022. After a The legend of Zelda The TV Show Couldn’t Make It To Netflix, Nintendo Fans Are Waiting For A The legend of Zelda movie becomes the next box office hit.

Link overlooking Hyrule from ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ for Nintendo Switch | Nintendo

Over 2,000 Gamers Surveyed Wanted a ‘The Legend of Zelda’ Movie for 2022’s Most Wanted Video Game-to-Film Adaptation

After 36 years since the original 1986 The legend of Zelda Released on the NES, fans await the 20th game in the series, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Added Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and majora’s mask to console. Fans still want more while they wait, though. BOTH 2.

A press release revealed that “following the rumor surrounding UnexploredA movie based on the hit video game starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, FandomSpot.com has revealed the top games gamers most want to see on the big screen.”

“A survey of over 2,000 gamers revealed that a movie based on The legend of Zelda would be the most favored. Grand Theft Auto and Horizon: Zero Dawn they were the second and third most wanted respectively.”

Other Nintendo franchises dominated the list. Super Mario and animal crossing both entered the top 10.

What are the 10 most wanted video game movie adaptations for 2022?

With The legend of Zelda have several unique stories from games like skyward sword, twilight princess, ocarina of time, and A Link Between Worlds, a Legend of Zelda movie could take any number of routes. However, the survey’s top 10 most searched game-to-film adaptations encompass games with strong stories, unique worlds and settings.

You can check out the 10 most wanted game-to-movie adaptations for 2022 below:

The legend of Zelda Grand Theft Auto Horizon: Zero Dawn God of War hollow knight animal crossing Final Fantasy Fall Super Mario red dead redemption

A Grand Theft Auto movie is reportedly in development, “loosely” based on the events of GTA V. The same sources correctly leaked Netflix’s Witcher series pic.twitter.com/70OiBQvhZE — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 4, 2020

The fans also wanted a Grand Theft Auto movie and Horizon: Zero Dawn film. The second and third titles are likely to have a heavy focus on action. However, video game movies like animal crossing It would have a more relaxed atmosphere.

Of the 10 games listed, #9 already has a Super Mario film in development starring Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Jack Black and Anya Taylor-Joy.

‘The Legend of Zelda’ Movie Would Add Another Massive Game Franchise to the Growing List of Adaptations

It’s been a long time since some of the most infamous game-to-movie adaptations, like Bob Hoskins Super Mario Bros.

“Gaming has given us so many role models over the years and gaming has become more and more iconic,” said Alyssa Celatti of FandomSpot.com. “It’s no wonder people are starting to yearn to see the connections they’ve made through their consoles on the big screen.”

TO The legend of Zelda The video game movie could follow several games in the series. Skyward Sword, Ocarina of Timeand The wake of the wind they all have strong stories.

“Many people have a strong connection to their fandoms and the characters within them, so it’s no surprise that people want to see channel crossover, whether it’s from games to movies and back again, or other forms of media like comics and spin-offs. from the television”. Celatti said.

RELATED: How many ‘Legend of Zelda’ games are there from Nintendo and in what order to play them?