‘Legend of Zelda’ is the most sought-after video game-to-film adaptation for 2022, according to survey

Video game movies finally started to catch on. After movies like Unexplored, detective pikachu, and Sonic the Hedgehog proved financially successful enough for Hollywood to seek out game movies, thousands of gamers were polled and voted The legend of Zelda as the most searched game-to-film adaptation for 2022. After a The legend of Zelda The TV Show Couldn’t Make It To Netflix, Nintendo Fans Are Waiting For A The legend of Zelda movie becomes the next box office hit.

After 36 years since the original 1986 The legend of Zelda Released on the NES, fans await the 20th game in the series, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Added Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and majora’s mask to console. Fans still want more while they wait, though. BOTH 2.

