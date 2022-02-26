Learn about the life of French writer Victor Hugo | News

The writer Victor Hugo, considered one of the most outstanding writers of the French language, was born in the French city of Besançon on February 26, 1802 and died in Paris on May 22, 1885. He was the brother of the writers Eugene Hugo and Abel Hugo.

Victor Marie Hugo, in addition to being a lyric poet, novelist, playwright, was an influential politician and intellectual in France in the 19th century. In addition to his extensive literary work, he gave political speeches in the Chamber of Peers, the French Assemblies on such revolutionary issues as women’s rights, education and other controversial issues such as the death penalty.

Regarding his literature, the renowned writer addressed various genres and dissimilar themes whose validity and historical value is incalculable.

Les Miserables, for example, has been made into a film on several occasions, the most important adaptations, the one from 1998 (director Bille August) and the one from 2012 (director Tom Hooper) are two of the most recognized, bringing together actors of the stature by Liam Neeson, Geoffrey Rush, Uma Thurman, Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway, among others.

On the occasion of the 220th anniversary of the birth of Victor Hugo, we propose to approach the work of the French genius through six of his most important creations.

Hernani (1830)

Hernani was a five-act dramatic play written by Victor Hugo, which premiered at the Théâtre Français (known as The French Comedy) in February 1830. Framed in French romanticism, the text tells the story of the bandit Hernani and his beloved Doña Sol, who was engaged to an Aragonese duke and, in turn, by the monarch Carlos I of Spain.

Our Lady of Paris (1831)

This text is, along with Les Miserables, one of the most recognized within the vast work of the French writer and has also been made into a film on several occasions. It narrates the misfortune of the gypsy Esmeralda, who was unjustly accused of capital punishment for the death of her husband and received the support of Quasimodo, who was the bell ringer of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Paris.

Lucrezia Borgia (1833)

Another theatrical work created by Victor Hugo which continues to be performed today and has been turned into opera librettos. It tells the story of Lucrecia Borgia, an adulterous, incestuous woman who wants to win the love of Gennaro, the son she had with her brother.

After being offended by her son’s friends and accused of adultery by her husband, Lucrecia builds her revenge.

Les Miserables (1862)

It is considered one of the most transcendental works of the 19th century and one of the most recognized in the history of universal literature. A story that has a complex framework that touches on issues such as politics, vindication, ethics, religion, among others.

It tells the story of Jean Valjean who served time for stealing bread to feed his family and spent nearly two decades behind bars. Upon leaving the penitentiary, society marginalizes Valjean, who repeated the robbery until, with the help of a priest, he manages to vindicate himself.

Story of a Crime (1877)

This text recounts the days after the self-coup d’état by the then president of the French Republic, Louis Napoleon Bonaparte (Napoleon III), who sought to perpetuate himself in power. History of a crime deals with the actions of the tyrannical command and the attempts of citizen resistance and some representatives of the Chamber.

Torquesmada (1882)

Torquemada is a drama written in four acts with parts in verse. The drama takes place in Seville where the king, in love with Doña Rosa, has two reasons to finish off Don Sancho: politics and love. This political-love struggle is transversalized by the figure of Torquemada, a friar who revived the work of the Inquisition in Spain.