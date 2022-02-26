La Jornada – Sally Kellerman, protagonist of Mash and actress with a prolific career, passed away

The Angels. Sally Kellerman, the Oscar-nominated actress who played Margaret Hot Lips Houlihan in the movie Mash, by Robert Altman, filmed in 1970, died Thursday.

The interpreter died of heart failure at the age of 84 at her home in Los Angeles, reported her manager and publicist, Alan Eichler.

Kellerman led a career spanning more than six decades in film and television. Among others, she appeared in multiple Altman films, such as Brewster McCloud (Flying is for the Birds) from 1970, The Player (The rules of the game) from 1992 and fashion whims from 1994.

Her most memorable role was that of Major Houlihan, a strict army nurse who falls victim to practical jokes by a group of unruly doctors during the Korean War in the military comedy Mash. In the key scene, and at its height of misogyny, a tent opens where Houlihan is taking a shower and is exposed to a group of cheering men.

She has a torrid romance with the equally uptight older Frank Burns, played by Robert Duvall, begging him to kiss her “hot lips” in a moment secretly broadcast over camp loudspeakers that earned her the nickname Hot Lips.

Kellerman felt that Altman brought out the best in her.

“It was a very liberating and positive experience,” he told Dick Cavett in a television interview in 1970. “For the first time in my life I took a chance, I didn’t stiffen or worry about anything.”

The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, and its nomination for best supporting actress was the only one for the cast, despite the fact that it included Duvall, Donald Sutherland and Elliot Gould.

television adaptation

The tape was adapted into a television series that lasted 11 seasons, with Loretta Swit in the role of Kellerman.

Sally Clare Kellerman was born in 1937 in Long Beach, California. The daughter of a piano teacher and an oil executive, she moved to Los Angeles as a child.

His initial interest was jazz singing, and at the age of 18 he signed a contract with Verve Records. He turned to acting and in 1972 he released the album Roll With the Feeling. Music was his secondary career and he sometimes sang in acting roles. Her last album was Sally, from 2007.

Kellerman took an acting class at Los Angeles City College and appeared in a stage production of Look Back in Anger with his classmate Jack Nicholson and several other future stars.

He worked primarily in television early in his career, with a starring role in Cheyenne 1962 and guest appearances on The unknown dimension, The Alfred Hitchcock Hourand Bonanza.

His appearance in the original pilot of star trek as Dr. Elizabeth Dehner earned her cult status among fans.

In the years after Mash, He worked mainly in cinema, in films that include Last of the Red Hot Lovers from 1972 and Rafferty and the Gold Dust Twins from 1975, both with Alan Arkin; Slither (Cowards Live Well) from 1973, with James Caan; (A little romance) from 1979, with Laurence Olivier, and Foxes (Late Model Girls) 1980, with Jodie Foster.

He worked until his later years, with several acclaimed television performances.

He starred in the comedy series Decker with Tim Heidecker and played comedian Mark Maron’s mother on his series Maron.

“Sally Kellerman was a radiant, beautiful, funny, great person to work with,” Maron said on Twitter Thursday. “My real mom was very flattered and a little jealous. I am sad that she is gone.”

In 2014, she was nominated for an Emmy Award for her recurring role on The Young and the Restless.

Kellerman was married to television producer Rick Edelstein from 1970 to 1972 and to film producer Jonathan D. Krane from 1980 until his death in 2016.