La Jornada – Revocation exercise trends will be reported at the end of the day

On April 10, during the day of the mandate revocation consultation, the National Electoral Institute (INE) will carry out a quick count so that the trends of citizen participation and the direction of the vote are known that same night. either for revocation of mandate or because President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remains in office. For the result of this exercise to be binding, attendance at the polls of 40 percent of the nominal list is required.

The format of the nominal list with a photograph that will be used on April 10 was also endorsed, with which, according to the counselor Ciro Murayama, progress is being made in the deployment of security measures to guarantee certainty in the recall exercise.

However, what confronted the positions between parties and electoral advisers was the organization of the forums to debate the revocation of the mandate and the list of participants. The representative of the PAN, Víctor Hugo Sondón, questioned that Morena candidates were included among the panelists, and in return, the PT representative, Pedro Vázquez, reproached the INE for including the leader of the National Anti-AMLO Front, Gilberto Lozano.

Later, Morena’s representative before the INE, Euripides Flores, criticized the institute for making the minimum effort and reluctantly convening only three forums.

In response, counselor José Roberto Ruiz Saldaña criticized the representative’s lack of information, because there will be forums in the 32 entities and organizing them in each of the 300 districts has not been ruled out.

Murayama also alluded to the “deficiency in mathematics”, because Flores questioned that three forums are held, when the Federal Law for the Revocation of Mandate forces the INE to organize two, “three are more than two”, he ironically

Flores criticized the fact that Gabriela Jiménez, leader of Follow Democracy, who delivered millions of signatures, was not included among the speakers. Lorenzo Córdova specified that the invitation was made through people close to her, but she did not respond.

Murayama questioned whether thousands of dead were included in the collection of signatures. In response, Flores launched: “I do not rule out that it was the INE that planted those signatures to discredit the exercise.”

Before the accusation, the counselor Lorenzo Córdova, irritated, launched: “that accusation is very serious, because it means a crime, if you have evidence, present it. If not, behave yourself.”