Kylie Jenner sends a message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine

Like most people in the world, many celebrities have spoken out about the war between Russia and Ukraine. Kylie Jenner sent a heartfelt message of solidarity to the Ukrainian people after the start of the war with Russia.

And it is that on February 24, Russia began a military operation against Ukraine that has generated criticism in various countries in the world.

“God protect the people of Ukraine. My thoughts and prayers are with you, ”the businesswoman wrote in her Instagram stories.

Photo: Instagram

At the same time Kendall Jenner shared on Instagram the news of “The New York Times”, regarding bombed Ukrainian cities. In the image, Kendall claimed to be praying for the country, because she was dealing with news that completely broke her heart. She also shared some ways to help the Ukrainian people.

Photo: Instagram

Various entertainment figures have spoken about it, one of them was the Spanish actor Javier Bardem, who participated in a march in front of the Russian embassy in Spain. “It is a true atrocity that concerns Europe as a nation,” he told reporters.

While, cher is a famous pacifist and expressed her great annoyance with political leaders who abuse their power to carry out military conflicts: “Why is Ukraine important? Putin’s despot, Trump’s hero and, given the opportunity, Putin will devour countries sovereigns, until the USSR is resurrected. This will leave Europe small and unprotected.”