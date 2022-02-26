Kylie Jenner criticized by her ex-friend Tammy Hembrow for copying her son’s name

ads

Kylie Jenner’s ex-friend Tammy Hembrow says Kim Kardashian’s billionaire little sister is guilty of stealing her baby name idea. Jenner was close friends with the fitness enthusiast and influencer until 2019. Hebrew even modeled in campaigns for Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s denim line, Good American. But things have gone sour since then and in a recent TikTok post, the 27-year-old threw some shade in Jenner’s way.

Hembrow is pregnant with her third child, a girl. After posting on the social network, one fan commented, “I just know you’re calling your baby Bently!” Hebrew replied, “Actually, I like the name Stormi right now.” Stormi is the name of Jenner’s eldest daughter.

According to The Sun, the shadow began after Jenner shared that she named her newborn son Wolf. Hembrow’s six-year-old son’s name is Wolf. Jenner’s fans took to Hebrew’s page to call her “little” for the shot. In a separate post, Hembrow simply captioned a photo of her son explaining the mistake: “My wolf.”

She is also the mother of her five-year-old daughter Saskia with her ex-fiancé Reece Hawkins, an Australian personal trainer. The two broke up in June 2018.

She is currently engaged to Matt Poole and the couple is expecting their first child together. She proposed to me on a private yacht in November 2021.

Jenner reportedly ended her friendship with Hembrow when Hembrow began dating Tyga, Jenner’s ex-boyfriend. Some say it was karma, since Tyga is the ex-boyfriend and father of Kim Kardashian’s ex-best friend, Blac Chyna.

The Kardashian sisters are famous for allegedly stealing their famous friends’ boyfriends. Khloe, in particular, has been accused of stealing her ex-friends Lauren London and Trina’s men. Chyna had a baby with Kardashian’s only brother, Rob.

Rob and Chyna’s daughter’s name is Dream. Until recently, the former couple was involved in a nasty court battle.

