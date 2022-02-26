Kurt Angle surprises with great physical appearance

Although he is 53 years old and in his last stage in WWE he did not look very good, the now WWE Hall of Fame Member, Kurt Angle, has surprised his fans yesterday with a single photograph. Angle let his millions of fans around the world know that he was on a mini-vacation in Miami, Florida to relax.

But he did it with a photograph, where he is seen with a great physical appearance. Even though His arm muscles are no longer so pronounced, it’s surprising that he has abs of steel.

► Kurt Angle looks physically improved

Snuck down to Miami for a relaxing 3 day get away with my beautiful wife @giovannaangle #floridavibes pic.twitter.com/gX3qmkx5vS — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) February 24, 2022

“I sneaked off to Miami to a relaxing 3 day getaway with my beautiful wife, Giovanna Angle. Florida vibes.”

Clearly, a lot of fans have been asking Angle if he’ll ever get back in the ring, because he looks fantastic. However, it must be clarified that not because he is physically well, Angle has a competitive rhythm, because It is not the same to exercise with machines and weights than to move in the ring and receive blows.

Let’s remember that WWE wanted Angle to return to television, specifically on Raw, for a couple of weeks after the Royal Rumble 2022. But that same Saturday of the premium event they informed him that this was no longer going to happen because the plans were cancelled.

The original plans were that Angle was going to be involved in Alpha Academy’s (Otis and Chad Gable) rivalry against RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) and I was going to be a referee in one of these fights in Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia.