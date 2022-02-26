Kourtney Kardashian recommends her simple habits to detoxify the liver | Photo: Special

The oldest of the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney Kardashian recommends her simple habits that they can adapt each day to detoxify the liver, before they start having complications with this vital organ.

When the liver does not work properly, it is possible to trigger a series of diseases, you can even feel disorientation, serious mental confusion or even seizures, so in Soy Carmín we tell you the secrets of Kourtney Kardashian.

massages

One of the simplest habits that you can adapt to your daily life is to give yourself full body massageis a method that helps release tension from the liver and the ideal way to have energy to spare.

What you can do is that every day after taking the shower, with a little moisturizing body cream, massage your entire body, from the face to the feet, it is a way of wake up the body and to give him pampering, remember that from self-love we must give each other caresses and words of encouragement.

Kourtney Kardashian recommends giving small taps throughout the body, thereby improving the blood circulation and the lymphatic system.

Movement

The movement of the body is the best ally of health, as Khloé and Kim Kardashian’s sister makes clear, a little Daily exercise or at least three times a week can help the liver function perfectly.

According to Kourtney Kardashian, exercise, even the simplest, is one of the habits that can help liver health and above all contribute to the emotional health that without a doubt in many occasions is the cause of physical pain.

Foods that warm the body

For the liver to carry out its natural cleansing and detoxification processes, you can opt for foods that warm the bodythe sister also of Kylie and Kendall Jenner recommends ingredients such as turmeric or gingeras well as the black pepper and until the hot spicy.

The body needs the Energy activated to function as it should every day, so don’t pass up the opportunity to detoxify your liver with the various simple habits that Kourtney Kardashian shares.